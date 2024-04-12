Modder gives Fallout 4 VR immersive overhaul in impressive video

The release of the new Fallout TV series has inspired many fans, new and old, like this modder who improved the Fallout 4 VR experience with clever use of technology.

A Redditor known as FluffyAnybody8668 admitted that they had never played a Fallout game before, but after watching and loving the Fallout TV series, they wanted to spend more time immersed in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. To that end, they customized their Fallout 4 VR experience to make it even more immersive.

FluffyAnybody8668 had only watched the trailer and the first episode of the new TV series, but he knew this was a world he wanted to know more about and spend a lot more time in. So he decided that he wanted to fully immerse himself in the 1950s-style post-apocalypse. He bought a copy of Fallout 4 VR, and then spent some time perusing through the various mods until he found the ones he wanted, amounting to over 60 mods installed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To further increase the realism, FluffyAnybody8668 used a KAT Loco S walking sensor, which allowed him to move around in the game by walking in place. He also created a set of rules to follow in order to preserve the sense of immersion. Specifically, he forbade himself from using Fast Travel, pausing the game during combat, or even saving unless he had just gone through a loading screen on planned to exit the game.

FluffyAnybody8668 noted that he was loving every second of the game and that the VR technology was likewise “Blowing my mind.”. He also said that according to his fitness tracker, in the course of filming the 6-minute video he burned 630Kcal, and walked roughly 10.5k steps, which is a decent workout.

Article continues after ad

The video that FluffyAnybody8668 posted demonstrates his extensively modded version of Fallout 4 VR and shows that he is using a Quest 2 headset. Perhaps a Quest 3 could further enhance the experience. It also goes to show just what is possible in VR with a little bit of creativity and passion.