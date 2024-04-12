Does Fallout 4 run on Steam Deck?

Fallout 4 is finally getting an update nine years after release, but will it run on the Steam Deck? Here’s all you need to know.

Fallout 4 was released almost a decade ago, but with the TV show adaption finally out, Bethesda is giving Fallout 4 a brand-new coat of paint to attract new, and old players alike. But, does the game run well on Steam Deck?

Luckily, the upcoming update is not world-ending for performance on Steam Deck, and Fallout 4 looks to remain a perfect way to experience the Fallout franchise on the go.

Can you play Fallout 4 on Steam Deck?

Fallout 4 is playable on the Steam Deck, and Bethesda has announced that the upcoming PC update will make it “verified” on Valve’s handheld.

Bethesda announced a new update was coming to Fallout 4, likely to tie in with the launch of the brand-new TV show adaption. This new update to the now nine-year-old game will bring new performance improvements to console versions, and most notably, to the Steam and PC versions of the iconic title.

The Steam version of Fallout 4 will receive stability, mod, and bug fixes, including widescreen and ultra-widescreen support. While this has the chance to negatively affect the performance on the Valve handheld, Bethesda states that the new update “will also be Steam Deck verified.”

Even in its current playable state, Fallout 4 still runs well on the Steam Deck. Through our testing, the Game of the Year Edition runs between 80 to 90 FPS, even during combat and with all the in-game settings set to high. These settings can be a battery drain, so we recommend keeping your Steam Deck charger nearby if experiencing Fallout 4 on the handheld.

Fallout 4 requires 31.1GB of install space in your Steam Deck, and if you have your sights on Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition with all the DLC, that’s going to demand 86GB of space in total. With the new update on its way, the planned patches and bug fixes for the Steam version could bump that storage requirement even further.

Picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will ensure you have plenty of storage to revisit Fallout 4 and all of its DLC. Especially if you haven’t yet upgraded the SSD, or managed to add the 1TB Steam Deck OLED to your gaming setup.