Meta Quest 2 bundle slashed 29% in massive Amazon sale

Looking to pick up a VR headset so that you can work out at home? Amazon has the Meta Quest 2 with accessories on sale for a massive 29% off.

With the growing popularity of VR headsets, an increasing number of people have taken to the devices for at-home workouts through the various apps available in the store.

The Meta Quest lineup has been the go-to for many, as the Quest 2 and Quest 3 have plenty of fitness-related accessories to make the headset perfect for working out.

Thanks to Amazon’s current sale, you can save 29% on the Meta Quest 2 — and it comes with the Meta Active Pack that upgrades the face seal and controller grips.

Best fitness apps for Meta Quest 2

There are more than a handful of high-quality fitness apps available in the Meta Quest store, with some having an upfront cost and others charging an annual fee.

Supernatural is by far the most popular fitness app on the Quest headset, and it’s free to download with an annual fee. There are two game modes, boxing and flow, which come with various levels of intensity.

They even include different aspects of working out, including knee stretches and the need to move around blocks. Supernatural’s workout sessions are guided by a trainer and are done to the tune of various styles of music.

Meta Originally named the Oculus Quest 2, it is now known as the Meta Quest 2 — although its the same headset.

It uses well-known music, too, including the likes of Green Day, Paramore, and even rappers like 50 Cent and DMX.

Les Mills Bodycombat and OhShape are solid workout options as well. Meditation app Tripp gives you the perfect chance to sit back, relax, and clear your mind after a long day.

There’s also Beat Saber that can be used as a workout. While it’s not technically a fitness app, swiping through the boxes to your favorite song is very similar to Supernatural’s Flow mode.

