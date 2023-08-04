Crude pilot goes viral with explicit sky drawing after flight was diverted

A Lufthansa pilot has gone viral for drawing an explicit image in the sky after the plane’s flight was diverted, seemingly as a way to take out their frustration.

Having a flight diverted can be an annoying occurrence, not only for passengers but also for pilots who just want to complete their journey. This is what happened when a plane was scheduled to land in Catania, Italy, but was diverted.

Initially reported by La Repubbilca, during a regular Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Catania, the flight was forced to hold above Catania due to a fire breaking out in one of its terminals. Before long, the flight was forced to divert to Malta.

However, the pilot who seemed less than happy with the diversion then decided to leave a penis-shaped pattern in the sky before flying to Malta.

On the air traffic site Flight Radar, we can see the aircraft, LH306, drew a giant phallic pattern with its flight path just off the coast of the city. The massive phallus was more than 24 kilometers long, meaning it was almost as long as the entire island of Malta.

And once the pilot was done with the message for Flight Radar onlookers, the plane made its way to Malta landing around an hour later.

The pilot’s crude work would not have been visible to onlookers on the ground as it would have been too large of a drawing to see in full with the naked eye. So the only way we can truly see the pilot’s work in full is through flight trackers.

But this is not the first time pilots have decided to leave a phallic mark in the skies. A US fighter jet drew a “sky penis” over a Russian base in Syria. And a Maltese army helicopter pilot once drew a penis over the skies of Malta. It appears to be a growing trend.