Klevv Cras XR5 DDR5 RAM review: Priced to perform

Looking at buying some new DDR5 RAM? Manufacturer Klevv might have everything you need, without breaking the bank.

Shopping for RAM is hardly the most exciting thing in the world, usually you just get the prettiest-looking thing and go from there, but RAM is so much more than that. With the advent of speedy DDR5, we’ve checked out Klevv’s Cras XR5 32GB kit to see if it’s worthy of being added to your next gaming setup.

Sporting speeds of up to 6200 MT/s, this speedy kit might be great for you, and even possesses some modest timings that will allow it to run well on most modern gaming PCs.

Key specs

Platform: DDR5

Speed: Up to 6200MHz

DIMM: 288-pin, desktop RAM

Capacity: 2x16GB

Timings: 40-42-42-78-120

Design

Dexerto

On the surface, the Klevv Cras XR5 RAM modules look fantastic, sporting a Panda-like colorway with a white metal heat spreader, in addition to a black plastic bar bearing the Klevv logo. Up top, you also get a bar of translucent white plastic, which is complemented by a black core, meaning you get a fantastic look when everything is powered on.

One thing to note is that the DIMMS are significantly smaller than the likes of Corsair’s Vengeance DDR RAM, this is down to having a smaller heat spreader, which means that if you wanted to put these sticks into an ITX system, you’d likely have a pretty good time getting everything set up and completed.

Once slotted into your rig, we fired up our 14th-gen Intel rig and managed to enable overclocking on our BIOS immediately, but you’ll just have to remember to set it within the limits of what your system supports.

Performance

The Klevv Cras XR5 offers a solid DDR5 option for those looking to use it on their PCs. I popped it into a new Intel 14th-gen build, and it fired up immediately. I tested the kit using XMP, which brought the CAS latency up to 40.

It was as simple as flipping a button for us, but you might want to consult your motherboard manual to discern exactly how fast you want the RAM running on the system. As for testing the kit, we’ll jump straight in-game to discern how much of a difference the RAM makes to a kit of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 that goes up to 6000 MT/s. Our system is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700K in addition to an RTX 4090.

Game Klevv Cras XR5 (6200 MT/s) Corsair Vengeance DDR5 (6000 MT/s) Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p, Overdrive Mode) 156 FPS 148 FPS Counter-Strike 2 (Low, 1440p) 297 FPS 285 FPS

In Counter-Strike 2, you can see a notable performance difference, as you can in Cyberpunk 2077, though that is admittedly less CPU-bound. It’s here that you can see how the RAM is being taxed in in-game scenarios, and it’s clear to see that the Klevv Cras XR5 takes the crown, thanks to its faster MT speeds, even though it has a slightly higher CAS latency.

The kit managed to impress us, but in a market where dominant names always become the default option, there should be more thought put into how it plans to penetrate the PC gaming market.

Should you buy it?

Dexerto The black center is a nice touch

If you are building a whole white PC, then the Klevv Cras XR5 can bring some unique aesthetics to your build. Though, Klevv is looking to undercut leaders like Corsair in the segment to bring forth a value kit of RAM, that can still look great in your case.

In our time using the module, it worked well enough and managed to really bring the performance where necessary in certain titles that we tested. Of course, if you are running a more complex workload, then the differences between the two DIMMS I tested will differ a bit more than you expect.

The verdict: 4/5

Klevv’s 32GB kit of DDR5 RAM might not be the most exciting part of your PC build when compared to a new CPU or GPU, but it’s still an essential part of any system. Given how well it performed against a slower kit, as well as its current market pricing, Klevv is onto a winner. They might not be the most established name out there, but this RAM kit offers great value, and killer aesthetics without breaking the bank.

