Intel 14th gen CPUs: Rumored price, specs & more

Intel’s 14th gen CPUs are surely coming out soon, and we go over every leak and rumor we can find, including rumored price, specifications, and potential release dates.

Intel’s 14th gen CPUs are coming soon, and Team Blue seems to not be holding anything back. We’ve scoured the internet for every last morsel of detail about the new chips, so you don’t have to go on a wild goose chase across the internet to find all the information you need.

Intel has some huge competitors, as the company needs to ensure that its new CPUs manage to keep up with the likes of AMD, ARM, and Apple. With the 13th-gen successfully clawing back market share from AMD, despite its gaming prowess in the 7800X3D, will Intel’s next-generation manage to do the same?

The current belief is that the new CPUs will not be Meteor Lake, and will instead be a refresh of existing Raptor Lake chips, and compatible with the existing LGA 1700 socket.

Intel/Adobe Firefly

Leaks suggest that we can expect Intel 14th gen CPUs to release in October 2023, as reported by Videocardz. The first CPUs expected to be released int he lineup will be the unlocked “K” variant of each SKU, with others following in early 2024.

It’s likely that the CPUs will be revealed during an event held by Intel in September. However, details of the event itself have yet to be announced. Additionally, you should only expect the higher-end chips to be released first. With more mainstream chips coming until 2024.

This comes following an investor call that stated that the CPUs will be released “in the second half of 2023”, as reported by AnandTech.

There was some speculation over new Intel CPUs being either a new node, named Meteor Lake, or a Raptor Lake refresh. The most recent leaks suggest that Intel will be refreshing the existing Raptor Lake architecture, rather than releasing a brand-new node. It’s very possible that Intel will move on from their Raptor Lake refresh CPUs to Meteor Lake in mid to late 2024.

Intel 14th gen price speculation

We’re not expecting any huge jumps in pricing when compared to 13th gen. Expect to fine the entry-level Core i5 chips starting at around $300, with higher end i9 chips selling for around $700.

It is possible that Intel would raise prices further, but this seems unlikely, given the advantage they currently have over AMD when it comes to price to performance.

Intel 14th gen specifications leak

CPU CORE SPLIT(PERFORMANCE/EFFICIENCY) CORES THREADS i9-14900/K/F 8p + 16e 24 32 i7-14700/K/F 8p + 12e 20 28 i5-14600K/F 8p + 8e 16 24 i5-14500 6p + 8e 14 20 i5-14400/F 6p + 8e 14 20 i3-14300 6p 6 12 i3-14100/F 6p 6 12

According to leaks, Intel’s Raptor Lake refresh CPUs will benefit from a higher core count. The mid-range 14600K is currently expected to have 16 cores, with 24 threads.

As we get closer to launch, it’s also likely that we might see an enhanced features, like support for faster RAM. But, this is only speculation.

There are few scant details on how far users will be able to push these new CPUs. However, Moore’s Law is Dead claims that Intel’s upcoming 14900K will be able to push through the 6GHz barrier.

Additionally, leaks of the 14700K also showcase that the CPU might be around 17% faster than its predecessor.

Reports from WCCFTech also claim that there will be “much higher” power consumption on the new CPUs, quoted to being as high as 300W on some chips.

This is the last hurrah for LGA 1700

The 14th gen Raptor Lake refresh CPUs are believed to be running the same LGA 1700 socket that 13th gen uses. Details from ASUS motherboard updates also confirm that Intel’s next CPUs will be using the socket, as they detail “compatibility for next-gen processors” according to renowned hardware leaker 9550Pro.

Therefore, 14th-gen might be an attractive upgrade for those using 12th gen hardware. Though, if the performance increases are to be believed, that 13th gen users might have less of an onus to upgrade.

This will likely be the final upgrade that the LGA 1700 socket will recieve, as Intel is expected to shift over to a new socket, LGA 1851, when Meteor Lake releases.