Klevv Bolt V review: Perfect for ITX builds

Looking to build a new small form factor PC? The Klevv Bolt V DDR5 RAM kit might be on your shopping list, but can the brand compete against bigger brands? We find out.

Building a new ITX gaming PC means having to scope out almost every aspect of a build, from the dimensions of your CPU cooler to RAM height, and even if your motherboard heatsinks get in the way of anything. There are heaps of things to consider. Most DDR5 RAM kits can be found with delicious RGB flavoring and massive heat spreaders, but if you want something a little bit more compact, Klevv has you covered.

We previously looked at the company’s Cras XR5 DDR5 RAM, which managed to deliver adequate performance, and looked stylish while doing it too. The Bolt V is geared to a different user: Someone who requires the power of DDR5, sans RGB and huge heat spreaders. I’ve tested the kit to see if it’s worth picking up for your next build.

Key specs

Platform: DDR5

Speed: Up to 6400MHz

DIMM: 288-pin, desktop RAM

Capacity: 2x16GB

Timings: 32-38-38-78

Design

The Klevv Bolt V RAM sticks look slick and come in frustration-free packaging too, so no plastic blisters to cut your fingers on. We reviewed the 6400 MT/s version of the kit, which boasted Impel XMP right on the box, in addition to “reduced voltage and lower power consumption”.

Beyond that, the sticks come with slim, dark grey metal heat spreaders, and these look fantastic, especially when paired with a darker motherboard. In our Asus B650-I ITX motherboard, the RAM kit just seemed to blend in seamlessly and didn’t poke out too far in terms of height on the motherboard, allowing things to be nice and uniform for your compact CPU cooler.

The exact dimensions of the Klevv Bolt V kit are 137.8mm(L)x34,(W)x 8mm(H), meaning that the compact kit is going to be competing with other low-profile options from brands like Kingston and Corsair. The heat spreader is affixed to each chip with thermal pads, ensuring cool operation, too.

Performance

The Klevv Bolt V uses SK Hynix chips, which run at a standard clock of 4800MHz when inserted into a system. However, both the voltage and speed of the kit can be increased with Intel’s XMP or AMD EXPO. It’s in here that you’ll be able to access the advertised speeds of up to 6400MHz, which is speedy indeed.

There were zero issues when it came to installation on the motherboard, or managing to get the kit to run at these speeds within our BIOS. I tested the kit, paired with an RTX 4080 Super in gaming scenarios so you can see just how much performance you’ll be able to get out of the kit compared to a handful of other kits in real gaming scenarios, not synthetic benchmarks, which are not a great reflection of how performance can be increased.

Game Klevv Bolt V (6400 MT/s) Klevv Cras XR5 (6200 MT/s) Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p, Overdrive Mode) 146 FPS 142 FPS Counter-Strike 2 (Low, 1440p) 374 FPS 368 FPS

In Counter-Strike 2, performance hasn’t really budged too much between the 6200 MT/s and 6400 MT/s kit, but we achieved a more stable FPS that regularly stayed above 360 FPS for perfect performance if you’re looking for great stability.

In Cyberpunk 2077, we saw almost identical results between both the 6200 MT/s kit and 6400 MT/s kit- But no matter how much RGB or fancy cooling your RAM has, the Bolt V’s higher clocks managed to allow it to push further and achieve slightly higher framerates in-game.

Should you buy it?

The Bolt V is low profile, which is perfect for ITX builds.

The Klevv Bolt V RAM kit is impressive in the sense that the sticks are priced competitively against competition, and they serve their purpose extremely well- there is no single highlight to the sticks, aside from being a solid choice for those wanting lower profile RAM.

Everything from its design, to power usage and more is geared toward lending a hand to small form factor PC builders, which is incredibly welcome in a market where so many RAM kits are bigger and bulkier, but not necessarily better.

Verdict: 4/5

This solid RAM kit will manage to cover almost all bases when it comes to your next PC build. With DDR5 RAM costs getting ever cheaper, it becomes an attractive option that undercuts the biggest brands, while still delivering on its performance promises.

