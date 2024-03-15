Klevv Cras C930 NVMe SSD review: Budget brilliance

The Klevv Cras C930 SSD is the latest contender for a PS5 SSD, but, does the humble drive manage to have what it takes to offer both value and performance? We find out.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new NVMe SSD for PS5, you’re pretty much spoiled for choice at this point, with options ranging from high-performance drives with heaps of tech packed inside, to more basic, budget-friendly options.

On the surface, the Klevv Cras C930 appears to be a fairly no-frills affair, as a standard Gen 4 drive that promises high speeds. But, how will it fare against such fierce competition?

Key specs

Capacity: 1TB

Form factor: M.2 2280

Max sequential read: 7400 MB/s

Max sequential write: 6400 MB/s

Warranty: 5 years

Price: $79.99

Design

The Klevv Cras C930 is a standard M.2 2280 SSD, and as you take it out of the box, you might find that the drive itself comes with the heatsink unattached. This is a nice move, especially since many PC motherboards or other devices have their own storage cooling solutions built-in. Luckily for you, even if you don’t have the technical know-how to bust out a tiny screwdriver to affix a cooler, Klevv has you covered. The CRAS C930’s heatsink is simply affixed via a thermal pad with 3M material to keep it in place.

Installation of the heatsink takes seconds, and from there, it was super simple to install into a PS5, or PC. Compared to other drives that come with a cooler already attached, it’s a nice option to give an end use, especially if you might have clearance issues if you attach a cooler to your hardware.

The C930 I reviewed is the 1TB variant, which comes equipped with a DRAM cache, with a 3D NAND, which results in a TBW of 750 for the drive itself. However, thanks to a five-year warranty, any endurance issues you may run into become nearly irrelevant since you would be covered for a significant period.

The device sits nicely in a PS5, meaning that if you want to get a simple storage boost on a budget, this will be for you. But, how does it perform?

Performance

The Klevv Cras C930 is very similar to Lexar’s NM790 in terms of speeds and budget, meaning that it has a direct competitor that costs just a few bucks more. But, given that you get a heatsink for just $10 more, it might end up being the better buy. I tested the drive using CrystalDiskMark, to verify Klevv’s claims of its speeds.

CrystalDiskMark results

Max sequential read: 7434 MB/s

Max sequential write: 6427MB/s

The Cras C930 managed to perform well within the expected ranges for performance, as advertised by the company. Interestingly, these tests were performed without the heatsink attached, and with them on, we achieved a similar result. So, what you’re getting with that heatsink isn’t really more performance, but cooler temperatures, which can preserve the life of your drive easily.

Real-world testing

I managed to transfer my copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 to the drive in around a minute, and given the size of the game itself, this is an impressive feat. So, those migrating Steam libraries will find the process really quick, especially if you’re transferring to and from PCI Gen4 drives.

Ingame, however, there’s very little difference between the CS930 and NM790, its closest competitor. Both drives are incredibly similar in terms of overall performance.

Thermals

During a lengthened stress test, I found the CS930 to reach around 65 degrees celsius under load. With the heatsink unattached, the drive rose to 79 degrees, proving that the including cooling solution works exactly as intended, and has a positive effect on the cooling of the SSD itself.

Should you buy it?

The Klevv Cras C930 isn’t just another SSD in a sea of options available, it offers great value and good performance at an affordable level, in line with competitors like the Lexar NM790, while beating those drives out on value. There’s very little to complain about here, and it ends up being a very solid option, if you don’t want to pay a premium for more well-known brands like Samsung.

Verdict: 4/5

Good value, easy installation of the optional heatsink, and adequate performance make the CS930 a great option for those looking to pop a new SSD into their PC or PS5, in particular, it would make for a quick five-minute installation for console users, while not breaking the bank. It’s tough to get as simple, and straightforward as this.

