Corsair reveals anime-themed PC hardware & it looks adorable

Corsair China is releasing new anime-themed versions of its DDR5 Vengeance memory to match Yeston’s anime-themed graphics cards.

Plenty of big-name brands have tried their hands at producing anime-themed accessories over the years. From Asus ROG with both of its licensed Evangelion sets to even Razer with its future Gundam collab. Now, it appears Corsair is dipping its toes in the anime-themed hardware, with an unlikely collab.

Corsair China posted to micro-blogging site Weibo to unveil its brand-new anime-themed collaboration with fellow tech brand Yeston. For this collab, Corsair China will be releasing variants of its well-known Vengeance DDR5 memory sticks, featuring artwork from one of Yeston’s iconic anime mascot characters.

The Corsair DDR5 memory sticks will feature an adorable anime bride, which is currently found throughout Yeston’s Sakura graphics cards.

From the Weibo post, it appears two variants of the memory sticks will be available, one featuring chibi-anime artwork, and one that’s more in line with the art already found on the Sakura GPUs.

Unlike the Corsair Vengeance memory currently on the market, these sticks feature an all-white design, to pair nicely with the white PCBs found on the Yeston graphics cards. Each of the Corsair x Yeston DDR5 memory sticks appears to feature an RGB strip, likely coming with ARGB control options. Originally reported by videocardz, these upcoming DRR5 memory sticks will also offer up speeds between 6400 and 7200 MT/s.

Corsair or Yeston, hasn’t officially announced the collab on their X/Twitter or other social media profiles. With that in mind, it’s not known whether or not you’ll be able to add these adorable anime DDR5 memory sticks to your own rig in the future.

It’s more than likely these brand-new Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory sticks are intended only for the Chinese market. Similarly to a lot of other Yeston products. Luckily, there’s already a fair share of anime-themed peripherals you can add to your PC gaming rig in the meantime.