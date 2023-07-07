June’s most popular Steam Deck game topples Elden Ring

Every month, Valve shares the most-played games on Steam Deck, and Street Fighter 6 managed to beat the ever-popular Elden Ring for the top spot.

Gaming on the Steam Deck has never been easier. With over 75% of games tested on Steam Deck now playable, gamers have more choices than ever when it comes to picking up and playing their favorite games on the go.

But, which titles have proven to be the most popular? April’s most-played titles included indie darling Vampire Survivors and Dredge. But, in June, it seems like a competitive spirit captured Steam Deck users worldwide. In May, Elden Ring dominated the charts, even over a year after its launch.

Hit the Streets

CAPCOM

Sorted by playtime, Valve has revealed that June’s most popular Steam Deck title was Capcom’s brand-new brawler Street Fighter 6. The game not only has extensive competitive online modes, but also a fully-fledged single-player campaign.

Valve

This could be one of the reasons why Street Fighter 6 is one of the most-played Steam Deck titles in June, despite not having the highest concurrent player count in the world. Since the game runs extremely well on Steam Deck, it’s possible that many players are choosing to also play competitively on Steam Deck too.

If you pick up a Steam Deck dock, you can wire yourself up, plug your Street Fighter controller in, and play online, just like you would on a gaming PC or on PS5. While there are some errant Denuvo issues that affect some players, for the most part, the game runs just fine.

Street Fighter 6 offers high-octane one-versus-one action in a test of player skill. With new control modes to appeal to a wider audience, the game is one of the most beginner-friendly games in the franchise yet. But, competition at the top level is fierce, with pro player Tokido making an oath to be the “strongest” player.