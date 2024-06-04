Beloved indie sequel reigns supreme as May’s most-played Steam Deck game

The top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games of May have been unveiled, and Hades 2 has topped the list, with the original game trailing not too far behind.

With Computex 2024 in full force, June marks the beginning of a series of upcoming announcements in the tech world, but the new month also brings a glimpse at what Steam Deck games everyone’s been playing.

@OnDeck, the official Steam Deck X/Twitter account, has unveiled the top 20 Steam Deck games for May 2024 and the Hades series has fought its way to the top of the list.

Hades 2 entered into early access on May 6, 2024, yet despite being available for just under a month, the rogue-like has already become fully verified for the Valve handheld.

On top of that, the much-celebrated sequel has beaten out multiple most-played Steam Deck game list mainstays, from Stardew Valley to Balatro, to earn the top spot.

Not only has Hades 2 cemented itself as the most-played Steam Deck game for May, but its predecessor, Hades, has also gone up the ranks. We’ve gathered the full list below:

Hades 2 Fallout 4 Stardew Valley Hades Baldur’s Gate 3 Balatro Elden Ring Fallout: New Vegas Diablo IV Helldivers 2 Fallout 76 Cyberpunk 2077 Vampire Survivors Grand Theft Auto V The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Animal Well Slay the Spire Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Monster Hunter: World

Previously wedged between Vampire Survivors and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt last month, the first Hades game has gone from 18th to fourth place in the list. It’s likely the result of fans filling up on the first installment so they’re best prepared to dive into Hades 2.

Article continues after ad

Developer Supergiant Games took to X/Twitter to thank Steam Deck owners for playing their iconic rogue-likes, exclaiming, “Thank you all for playing Hades! Both of ’em!”

While Hades has risen up the ranks, it’s not new to the list by any means. Steam Deck owners have been fighting their way through the first Hades as early as August 2022, just months after the launch of the handheld. Whether Hades 2 will follow suit and remain one of the most-played Steam Deck games remains to be seen.