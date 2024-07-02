Shadow of the Erdtree dominates players & Steam Deck charts

The top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games of June have been unveiled, and Elden Ring has returned to reclaim the number one spot.

OnDeck, the official Steam Deck social media channel has yet again revealed the Top 20 Steam Deck games of June 2024, and Elden Ring, has slashed its way to the top of the list.

Last month, Elden Ring sat at the 7th most played Steam Deck game, wedged between Balatro and Fallout: New Vegas. The Souls-Like has been a list mainstay month in and month out, and it is not only fully verified but even has its own official Steam Deck startup movie.

However, now the FromSoft RPG has become the most-played Steam Deck for June. This is likely due to the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, the first major DLC expansion.

Elden Ring’s return to the top spot is impressive enough, but the RPG managed to climb up the ranks despite a brand-new Steam Deck bug that appeared alongside the brand-new 1.12 update. We’ve gathered the full list below:

Elden Ring Stardew Valley Hades 2 Balatro Baldur’s Gate 3 Fallout 4 Hades Diablo 4 Dave the Diver Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Vampire Survivors Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Slay the Spire Monster Hunter: World Hogwarts Legacy Helldivers 2 Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Elden Ring being the most-played Steam Deck game isn’t new. The RPG beat out stiff competition last year to become the most-played Steam Deck game of May 2023 and has remained on the list ever since. However, what is new is the introduction of the Steam Deck charts page.

Now, Steam Deck owners can glimpse the top 100 games on the handheld anytime. According to OnDeck, this brand-new list is updated daily and can be sorted by week, month, or year.



June 2024 also brought with it the introduction of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX to the most-played Steam Deck games list.

After 3 years of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, the Kingdom Hearts franchise finally got ported to the Steam. With it natively being available to Steam Deck owners for the first time, cut-scenes intact, it’s no surprise that the series has cemented itself as the 10th most-played Steam Deck game.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX was finally released on Steam alongside Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC.

Only the first two collections are fully verified for the handheld, but as more Steam Deck owners make their way through the series, it’s only a matter of time before we see the full Kingdom Hearts franchise earn its place on the most-played Steam Deck games list.