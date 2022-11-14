Save $40 on Humble Bundle Choice this Black Friday

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Humble Bundle Choice is on sale until December 2nd with a unique code. Find out how to save $40 and more this holiday on a cracking subscription.

Humble Choice is on its annual holiday savings, reducing the usual $129 subscription cost to just $89 for a full year. That’s instant access to their full array of games coming through the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

Humble Choice is a selection of games that Humble Bundle put out each month, often a buffet of indie games and a headliner AAA title. While you’ll find some obscure games in there, there’s always something neat included each month. Plus, you get to keep each game you get – even if the subscription lapses.

November Humble Choice games

In November, you’ll be able to grab the following:

Hell Let Loose

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – FATE edition Includes the soundtrack and Fatesword Addon

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice

Robo Quest

Eldest Souls

Unmetal

Raji

Morbid

You’ll also gain access to play Ghost Song, as well as the full Humble Collection. This is their version of Game Pass, featuring games they’ve published and other indie titles that are available while you’re subscribed to Choice.

The games featured each month in Humble Choice are yours to keep, even after the subscription has expired.

Games that have been featured previously included Dead Rising 4, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and other huge AAA titles. It’s a great way to grab some cool indie games, alongside the notable titles as well. You might find something you never considered playing before as well.

To get this deal, you’ll need to subscribe as a completely new, or lapsed and canceled user. Tapping in code HOLIDAY22 before December 2nd will give you the full deal.

See more from gaming and PC gaming Black Friday deals.

