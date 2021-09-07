Hell Let Loose next-gen: Release date, open beta, modes, more

Black Matter’s Hell Let Loose is a brutal, realistic World War 2 strategic shooter. Announced via a Kickstarter campaign in 2017, the game was fully released to PC in July 2021. Now, the growing FPS is taking the fight to next-gen consoles.

Having developed a passionate following in the PC gaming scene, Black Matter are ready to bring console players into the barracks. Combining classic FPS modes with expansive squad-based tactics, Hell Let Loose is set to impress fans of the shooter genre.

Now, the next stage in Hell Let Loose’s community takeover is going full steam ahead. Grab your helmets and your marksman rifle, the war has arrived.

Advertisement

Contents

Hell Let Loose release date

Hell Let Loose is making the leap from PC to Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5. The game is available to pre-order now, via the PlayStation Network Store and Microsoft Store respectively. Players who pre-order the game will gain access to The Silver Vanguard cosmetic set. The full release of Hell Let Loose is £34.99 / $48 for PC players on Steam. The console version will release on October 5.

Hell Let Loose beta release date

PlayStation players will be invited to a Sony exclusive open beta, that will run from September 16 to September 20. According to publishers Team17 “the PlayStation 5 open beta will provide a brutal taste of war” and will be the only chance to get a preview of the game for free, ahead of its launch.

Advertisement

The PlayStation beta will allow players to explore the Hurtgen Forest map, which will prove to be a vast landscape to attack and defend in Warfare and Offensive modes. Hurtgen Forest will also be joined by “Utah and Omaha beaches to the brutal house-to-house, street-to-street urban fighting across Carentan”.

Hell Let Loose game modes

Hell Let Loose will rack up players numbers of 50 v 50. Both sides are broken down into various squads, such as armor, infantry, and recon. Officers will command players to ensure victory is achieved. For example, recon players will work with snipers to track and mark enemies in the field.

Fourteen specific roles will be available to explore “from engineers and snipers, commanders and tank crewmen, medics and support”. Post-launch content will include the previously PC-only maps Stalingrad and Kursk, as a free update this winter.

Advertisement

Hell Let Loose cross-play

Branching off from the closed beta, Hell Let Loose will bring together soldiers across all fronts. Whether it is PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, Black Matter are introducing cross-play into the fight.

Hell Let Loose developers

Australian Black Matter are behind the creation of Hell Let Loose, alongside British developers Team17. Initially funded by a successful $220,000 Kickstarter campaign in 2017, Hell Let Loose entered early access in June 2019.

Following its success in early access, the full PC release of Hell Let Loose was unleashed on July 27. Team17 are also behind the award-winning Overcooked!, Worms, and Golf With Your Friends.

Hell Let Loose trailer

Hell Let Loose will set players free on the battlefield, able to “conquer historic World War 2 battlefields in 100-player warfare as infantry, tanks and artillery clash on the frontline”.

Advertisement

With massive squads and rich detail paid to the period accurate weaponry, Hell Let Loose is poised to be an FPS contender.