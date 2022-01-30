All Escape from Tarkov promo codes and discounts

Escape from Tarkov is only available to buy through Battlestate Games, but there’s a chance you might be able to save a bit of money at the same time.

Tarkov is unlike any shooter on the market, and to make it even more unique it isn’t available on any storefront like Steam or other platforms.

The only way to play Tarkov is to buy it directly from developer Battlestate Game’s website. The basic option costs $45 (33£) and there are plenty of upgrade options that offer more stash space, and more.

However, if you want to try and save some cash, there are potential options available.

All Escape from Tarkov promo codes

Even if you’ve already bought Tarkov, there’s always the option to upgrade and take advantage of the bonuses included in each edition.

Whether you’re a new player or simply looking to give yourself a bit more of an edge, we’ve compiled all the known promo codes for Escape from Tarkov right here.

Just a quick disclaimer though, some of these may be expired or not work, but we’ll be sure to update this story with more as soon as they become available.

Kazam – Full refund on purchase (limited time code) 20902FN362: Get 30% discount. UZZFEED: 10% discount. 8A6E2D3A: 10% discount on first order. SAVE 15% OFF: 15% off when you spend above $70. 23% OFF: 23% discount on new orders or upgrades. 20% Cashback: Get 20% Cashback. 25% Off: 25% discount on pre-order. NOVABABE5-ZHGQSU: 30% discount on order. NOVABABE5-SD62JR: 30% discount on order. SEMI40: 30% off when you spend above $70. pcnK2s: 30% off when you spend above $75. WORK30: Get a 30% discount.

Again, we can’t guarantee these codes will work, but they’re definitely worth a try, especially if you plan on purchasing any of the more expensive versions of Escape from Tarkov.

