How to watch Apple’s Wonderlust event – iPhone 15, iPad, iOS 17 and more

The much-awaited Apple event is almost here and will be streamed live on various platforms. Here’s how you can watch the Wanderlust Apple event live on your iPhone, Mac, iPad or PC

Apple’s awaited event, “Wonderlust,” is happening on Tuesday. Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone 15 lineup, iPads, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, Apple Watch 9 Series, AirPods, and maybe new and more powerful MacBooks.

Like all previous Apple launch events, this event will be streamed live on various platforms, including Apple’s website and YouTube.

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the products it will release during this event, we’re pretty sure about a few based on the ongoing barrage of leaks and rumors. If you’re curious about what Apple will offer with the iPhone 15 Pro, we’ve got you covered, and here’s a detailed guide on the new Action Button.

When will the Apple event start?

Apple

Since Apple’s event is of global prominence, it will be streamed globally. The Apple event will start on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pacific time (PT).

Article continues after ad

If you’re not in the US, below is the list of countries where the event can be watched live in their respective time zones

U.S.A: 10 a.m. (PT), September 12, 2023

U.K.: 6 p.m. (BST), September 12, 2023

Europe: 7 p.m. (CEST), September 12, 2023

Canada: 10 a.m. (PDT), September 12, 2023

India: 10.30 p.m. (IST), September 12, 2023

China, Singapore and Australia: 1 a.m., September 13, 2023

New Zealand: 5 a.m., September 13, 2023

Where to watch the Apple event live

The Apple event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and the company’s official YouTube channel. You can head on to Apple’s home page for the live stream or go to the Events page on Apple’s website. Alternatively, you can watch the live stream on the below YouTube video.

If you have a Mac, you can watch the repeat telecast of the Apple Event on Mac by visiting the Apple Podcasts app. However, you must ensure that your Mac runs macOS 11.04 and above.

The Apple Event can also be streamed on Apple TV 2 Gen or newer. All you need to do is to open the Apple TV app and start the stream. You only need to ensure that the Apple TV runs the latest tvOS.