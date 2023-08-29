iPhone 15 launch event date & time finally confirmed by Apple

Apple has finally confirmed the date & time of their latest event, which is set to finally reveal the iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, and more.

Every Fall, Apple organizes an event to reveal the latest rendition of their mobile products like the iPhone, Watch, and Airpods.

Fans have been waiting anxiously to find out when the iPhone 15 launch event is set to take place, and Apple has finally revealed it.

Here’s everything we know about the September 2023 Apple Event, including dates, times, and how to watch.

Apple Event set to finally reveal iPhone 15 & more

Through invites sent to media, Apple has revealed that their next event will take place September 12, 2023, at 10 am PT and will stream on Apple’s website.

Shared with the title word “Wunderlust,” many are excited to see what is in store for the upcoming event.

According to rumors, the event will feature new devices across the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpod lineup.

The biggest of which is the iPhone 15, which is reportedly set to swap out Apple’s iconic Lightning connector for an industry standard USB-C port like the current gen iPad’s.

For the Watch and Airpod lineups, we may see basic updates like USB-C on the Airpods and a slight upgrade to performance on the Apple Watch Series 9.

We’ll also presumably get the full release of iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and Watch OS 10 as well as Mac OS Sonoma during the event.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for our live coverage of the announcements on September 12.