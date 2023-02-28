How to use Cinematic Mode on PSVR2: Enable 120Hz, HDR & more

Wondering how to use Cinematic Mode on PSVR2? We’ve got all that answered and more, so you don’t have to go rooting around the manual to find out.

The PSVR2 is finally here, and we’ve been testing it for some time now, and you’ll be pleased to hear that you’re going to be able to make use of the headset in order to play regular games, not just VR titles. This is named Cinematic Mode, where the headset will display a flat image, but give the impression that you are playing on an incredibly large screen.

How to set up Cinematic Mode using PlayStation VR2

To use Cinematic Mode, all you need to do is connect the headset to the PS5 via USB-C. Once attached, turn the headset on and you will automatically enter Cinematic Mode. This should bring up the PS5’s normal UI, and you have additional settings for the PSVR2. Here, you can adjust the headset to your liking, and tinker about with settings should you need to. You’ll be able to access brightness settings for comfort, in addition to adjusting surroundings and more. If your PSVR2 is blurry, we’ve got a fix for that, too.

Then, you will be able to use the PSVR2 in Cinematic Mode. Note that you will have to use your regular DualSense controller in this mode however, as you will not be able to use the Sense controllers in content that is not made for VR. Though, you do lose out on some things such as foveated rendering, which is a very cool rendering trick.

Then, you’ll be able to get the PSVR2’s OLED Screen to output HDR content, or set the refresh rate at up to 120Hz.

How to change Cinematic Mode settings on PSVR2

To access your settings for Cinematic Mode on PSVR2, you need to navigate over to the following:

Settings > Accessories > PlayStation VR2

From there, you will be able to access a screen named “Cinematic Mode”. Here, you will be able to control the size of the screen itself, in addition to the audio source position, so it can stay in line with the direction of the headset itself. However, do note that in order to do this, be sure to enable 3D Audio for headphones under the “Sound” options in the settings menu.

With Cinematic mode enabled, you can switch between 120Hz video output, or enable HDR output in the settings. Since only a handful of PlayStation VR2 games use 120Hz options, we would recommend trying out a cinematic title with HDR on. Trust us, it looks pretty spectacular.

With that, you should be all ready to go with using your PSVR2 in Cinematic Mode, so you can enjoy it while someone else can use the TV.

