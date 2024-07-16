The UGreen Steam Deck dock is my go-to budget-friendly Steam Deck accessory, since you can connect your Deck to just about anything, and now it can be had at a great discount.

The UGreen Steam Deck dock has been making itself at home in my living room for the last six months, and in that time I can’t imagine my handheld gaming setup without it.

This Prime Day deal has made the already affordable Steam Deck dock that much more accessible. You can pick up the 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock with 33% off, but don’t expect the discount to last too long.

The UGreen Steam Deck dock isn’t the fanciest docking station for the Valve handheld around. However, it still provides all the bells and whistles needed for playing your Steam Deck on the living room TV or monitor, without breaking the bank.

Its compact form factor means it doesn’t take up much of your vital desk space, either. Setting up the UGreen dock is ridiculously straightforward. Simply slot and plug it in, connect it to the TV over HDMI and you’re good to go. There’s even an ethernet port for a direct connection to the internet.

After that hassle-free setup, my TV will automatically detect the Steam Deck in seconds. With this plug-and-play setup, for months I’ve been able to play my library of games on the big screen — whether that’s in gaming or desktop mode.

Better yet, the two USB 3.0 and one USB-Type C ports have been handy for connecting accessories, like the 8BitDo Ultimate C controller. If you prefer a traditional PC gaming setup, these are also ideal for connecting any keyboards or gaming mice.

The only major caveat with the UGreen dock is its awkward placement. Placing the Steam Deck dead center in the dock will slightly over up the vents on the back right-hand side of the handheld.

With that in mind, I recommend ensuring the Steam Deck is sat more to the right. This won’t look the most aesthetically pleasing, but it’s the least of your worries when it’s this cheap, especially compared to the official Valve alternative.

