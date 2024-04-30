Playing Epic Games Store titles on Steam Deck just got way easier

Thanks to Junk Store, a new Decky Loader plug-in, you can run and install games from the Epic Games Store without having to switch to desktop mode on the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck‘s game library is impressive as it is. A huge chunk of the Steam library can be played on the go. Even better, if you grow tired of the same old games on the Steam store, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and even the Epic Games Store can be installed to expand your game library even further.

The major caveat with running additional game launchers on the Steam Deck is that it can be a fiddly process to set up. Installing any additional launcher involves a multitude of steps. Most average Seam Deck owners might not be equipped to take this technical challenge on. Luckily, installing the Epic Games Store on the Steam Deck just got a lot easier, thanks to a new Decky plugin named Junk-Store.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Junk-Store is a Decky Loader plug-in that allows you to run the Epic Games Store on the Steam Deck. without having to leave gaming mode. Before now, playing Epic games on Steam Deck involved switching to desktop mode and downloading Lutris or Heroic Games Launcher. Junk-Store streamlines this process and integrates your Epic games into your Steam library, so long as you have Decky installed on your device.

Originally shared by YouTuber Steam Deck Gaming, the newly released Junk-Store plug-in can be found within the Decky store. This “revolutionary” plugin will give you access to Epic Games Store games, and add them to your Steam library. Titles like Fall Guys, which are no longer available to download on the Steam store, can now run on the handheld without issue. Plus, you can take full advantage of the free monthly games available on the Epic Games Store.

Article continues after ad

For now, Junk-Store only supports Epic Games Store games. However, according to Steam Deck Gaming, the developers of the plugin are working on GOG Store store support in the future.

Article continues after ad

If you’re desperate to play your GOG games on Steam Deck, there is always Heroic Game Launcher. However, its setup process will be more elaborate than the newly released Junk-Store plug-in.