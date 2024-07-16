Prime Day is here. From July 16 to 17, there’s never been a better time to upgrade the Steam Deck. With prices on the drive dropping, I recommend going all in with 2TB.

There are two on sale right now for the lowest price ever seen on Amazon. Corsair’s offering has a chunky 36% off, putting it at the lowest of all time. The company did have it priced a tad higher the week before, but Prime Day has made it even cheaper.

The other is from Addlink. Now, I haven’t had a chance to test this, but it’s one of the cheapest 2TB drives we’ve seen. Amazon reviewers seem happy with it, and some have reported after a year with zero complaints.

The Steam Deck is one of the best systems released. Valve’s expert work to get almost any game running on the Steam Deck’s operating system, Linux, has made it a haven for those with deep backlogs.

But games are big. The paltry 256GB and 64GB offerings are quickly filled. Even the Steam Deck OLED isn’t safe. The last thing you need is to buy some microSD cards, which can get quite expensive for what you’re getting.

It is a little slower according to a couple of reviews. Though, with its sizable 43% discount, it seems like a solid deal.

Since upgrading to 2TB, I’ve ditched the microSD card. I’m getting faster load times. Exploring and tinkering in desktop mode is far smoother. With so much space, I’ve taken full advantage of the emulation capabilities on offer.

On top of this, my downloads are quicker and more consistent. While in-game performance isn’t affected by the slower microSD card, getting those games can be a pain without that SSD. On faster internet connections, you’ll find the microSD card being the main bottleneck when downloading games.

Plus, the upgrade isn’t even that complicated. Popping the Steam Deck open is super easy, you’ll just need the right-sized screwdriver.

I also recommend buying replacement screws. Valve’s original LCD models tend to get stripped mid-job and replacing them makes life way easier.

