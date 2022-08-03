How to get Tfue’s complete gaming setup: Tfue PC, streaming equipment & more

Tfue might be one of the top streamers in the world, which means he has the PC to back that up. Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is incredibly gifted, so he doesn’t need his PC holding him back.

Tfue was once one of the best Fortnite players in the world, and also one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Sitting comfortably with 11M followers on the Amazon-owned platform makes him the 4th most-followed creator on Twitch.

Sitting at 11 million followers on Twitch, Tfue is not only one of the best Fortnite players in the world, but one of the most watched. His gift of the game is something that makes him popular, but his PC builds allow him to play to these extreme levels as well.

Out of all the stars we’ve covered so far, Tfue seems to be the most on top of his PC build, with the practicality and sensibility of someone that knows this is the heart of what they do.

Here’s a full list of Tfue’s gaming setup, including all the equipment that he uses to stream, including his gaming PC, peripherals, and streaming gear.

Contents

Tfue’s gaming equipment: Peripherals & monitor

Novelkeys

Below is a list of the peripherals Tfue uses in his setup:

When it comes to shooters such as Fortnite and Apex Legends – two games Tfue plays regularly – you definitely need a good mouse. Hence why Tfue uses the super lightweight Final Legendary Diamond. Unfortunately, with only 50 of them ever made, it’s unlikely you’ll get your hands on one. Instead, you might want to take at our top picks for the best gaming mice that you can actually buy, instead.

For his keyboard and mousepad, Tfue rocks with his own custom Novelkeys NK65 and a Mega Pink mousepad. However, both of these are luckily available for purchase from Novelkeys.

When it comes to audio, the popular streamer ensures he’ll never mishear footsteps with the $1800 Sennheiser HD 800 S headset. Paired with the popular Alienware AW2521H, Tfue certainly won’t be limited by his setup. These are killer peripherals that are incredibly high-end and could be the key to your victory. However, they do come at a dear price.

[Back to top]

Tfue gaming PC specs

Here are Tfue’s gaming PC components:

Like all gamers, Tfue likes to run his games as smoothly as possible, and that’s exactly what he does with the help of his Intel i9-10900K CPU and his mammoth of a graphics card, the NVIDIA RTX 3090.

When adding into consideration his 64GBs of RAM running at 3466MHz, it’s no wonder Tfue is one of the best in gaming. His 2TB NVMe SSD, also ensures he’s never missing valuable playing time, allowing him to load into games faster than ever.

The CPU is a few years old now, but it will still manage to tear through the majority of games. The case could also be a bit better and allow for more airflow. But, it’s clear he takes it all seriously. With the upcoming refresh of hardware on the horizon, we will be sure to keep our eyes peeled as to whatever changes Tfue makes to his gaming PC.

[Back to top]

Tfue streaming PC specs

The popular creator opts to run a dual PC setup, letting a separate computer handle all the heavy workload that streaming requires. You don’t really need anything too special when it comes to getting a streaming PC, just a good CPU, and GPU for encoding the stream. Luckily, Tfue seems to have done just that through the use of his AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and RTX 3060.

Many streamers choose an Nvidia GPU for encoding their streams due to the performance of the onboard NVENC encoder, which is significantly better than other options from AMD. We’ll also be keeping an eye on his streaming setup changes as new hardware gets released, but this is already pretty overkill for a streaming PC, so we don’t expect a total overhaul anytime soon.

[Back to top]

Tfue

Tfue streaming setup

While he may have a beast of a setup running dual PCs, Tfue needs some of the best equipment to ensure his stream is running at the highest quality possible. Here’s what Tfue uses to stream daily:

When it comes to audio, Tfue went for a safe option. He’s currently rocking with a SHURE SM7B, running through his GO XLR – both of which are very popular picks among streamers. Making him look crisp on stream is thanks to his Sony Alpha A6600 camera. This is a professional-grade setup. Needless to say, it’s going to be leaps and bounds ahead of streaming focussed gear from Elgato, which caters to a more enthusiast and aspirational audience.

As always, using Tfue’s exact setup isn’t going to guarantee to bring you the same success he’s achieved over the years, but you’ll sleep well knowing you’ve got some of the best equipment money can buy.

[Back to top]

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.