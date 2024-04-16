Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a: Rumored Upgrades Compared

The Pixel 8a might launch as early as next month. We’ve gathered all the rumored upgrades it might bring compared to Pixel 7a.

Pixel A phones are often the highlight of Google’s smartphone lineup. They might not have the flashiest specs or cameras, but still manage to wow a lot of users. What sets Pixel A phones apart is their affordability, making them solid picks in the budget segment.

Last year’s Pixel 7a even snagged the second spot on our list of best budget smartphones. It features a better display than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, and boasts the best camera system you could get for under $500. Plus, it packs the same chipset as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Article continues after ad

But now, all eyes are on the rumored Pixel 8a. If the leaks are to be believed, it’s going to be a game-changer with a brand-new display, a sleek design, and the latest Tensor chipset. And reports suggest a price increase might also be in tow.

Article continues after ad

So, the big question is: Should you stick with the Pixel 7a or wait for the Pixel 8a? we try to answer this through a detailed comparison below.

Design and display

Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a are going to look different. While the Pixel 7a has a boxier design, the Pixel 8a might opt for a round look like the Pixel 8 series.

Article continues after ad

A leaked image shows the Pixel 8a with flatter edges, keeping a bar-like camera module on the back and featuring a selfie camera placed at the top center. The bezels on the Pixel 8a could be noticeably thicker than those on the Pixel 7a, as shown in another live image shared on X.

Both phones might have different displays. Android Authority reports that Google is making big changes to the Pixel 8a’s display. While the Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 8a could up the game with a 120Hz panel and peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits, similar to the higher-end Pixel 8.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s a comparison of the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 displays based on Android Authority’s report:

Display specification Pixel 7a Pixel 8a (rumored) Pixel 8 Screen Size 6.1-inch 6.1-inch 6.2-inch Corner Radius (at native resolution) 47px 128px 102px Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 Refresh Rate 90 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Brightness (HDR, declared) 1,000 nits 1,400 nits 1,400 nits

Cameras

Android Authority reports both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a might feature the same camera setup. The Pixel 7a saw a serious upgrade from older Pixel A series phones, bumping the standard 12MP main camera with a 64MP sensor. The ultrawide camera lens uses a 13MP sensor, and so does the front camera. The 13MP selfie cam features a 95-degree field of view.

The Pixel 7a’s cameras were well-received among users, praised for decent performance in both daylight and low-light environments. While the Pixel 8a may retain the same sensors, it could offer improved camera performance thanks to software enhancements and the new Tensor chip.

Article continues after ad

Specifications

﻿ Pixel 7a Pixel 8a (Rumored specs) Processor Tensor G2 Tensor G3 RAM 8GB (max) 8GB (max) Battery 4385mAh 4385mAh Charging 18W 18W Cameras 64+13, 13MP front. Dual camera system 64+13, 13MP front. Dual camera system Price Starting at $499 Starting at $549

The Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a may have several hardware differences and the most notable one could be the new chip. The upcoming Pixel 8a is rumored to get a Tensor G3 chip— the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 7a features the Tensor G2. Both the Pixels could have the same 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Article continues after ad

While concrete information is not yet available, it’s possible that the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a could share the same battery capacity. The Pixel 7a features a 4385mAh battery, slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, which boasts a 4410mAh cell. The charging setup is also expected to remain unchanged, with 18W fast charging via cable and 7.5W wireless charging.

Article continues after ad

The Pixel 8a is expected to run Android 14 on the software side. Pixel 7a debuted with Android 13 but now runs Android 14. However, the Pixel 8a might receive longer software support. Google provides 7 years of software updates for the Pixel 8 series, so the budget model may also get the same treatment.

Price

The Pixel 7a starts at $499 in the US, but it seems the Pixel 8a won’t follow suit. According to WinFuture, the Pixel 8a is listed for €569.90 on German retail platforms, suggesting it could be sold in the US for around $549.