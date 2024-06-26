Made by Google event 2024: Pixel 9, Pixel Watch & every expected announcement

Google has confirmed that its annual Pixel hardware event, Made by Google, will take place in August. While the company hasn’t revealed which products will be announced, we’ve gathered everything you can expect below.

Google usually announces new hardware in October, but to everyone’s surprise, the 2024 Made by Google event will be held on August 13. The search giant’s announcement comes on the same as Samsung, which confirmed a launch date for its upcoming foldables.

The invite sent to media reads: ‘You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.’ This confirms we’ll be seeing new Pixel devices during the event, which might include the Pixel 9 smartphones, a new foldable phone, and a new smartwatch.

Everything Google might announce at Made by Google 2024 event

Google

Below we’ve listed everything rumored to be announced at the upcoming Google event and a brief description of their specifications. If you want to learn more about the products, check out the dedicated sections on this page.

Pixel 9: The Pixel 9 is expected to be the entry-level model in the lineup, with a Tensor G4 chip inside, a dual camera setup on the back, and a 6.24-inch display.

Pixel 9 Pro: The Pixel 9 Pro sits in the middle of the lineup with the same chip but a triple camera setup and a larger 6.34-inch display.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the latest addition to the Pixel lineup, featuring the biggest display at 6.73 inches. It has the same chipset and a triple camera setup.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be the successor to the Pixel Fold but it will now be part of the Pixel 9 series, according to leaks.

Pixel Watch 3: Google might announce the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It might also bring a new processor, better health tracking, and other features.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro leaks

Google

The vanilla Pixel 9 will be the successor to the existing Pixel 8 but with a new look for the camera bar, which no longer extends edge-to-edge. According to a leak, Google will be implementing this new design throughout the Pixel 9 lineup. The Pixel 9 is rumored to have two rear cameras—a main camera and an ultrawide camera.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are reported to be identical in size, but the entry model, with a 6.24-inch screen, has larger bezels than the 6.34-inch Pro. However, both models are expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will also feature three cameras, each with a 50MP sensor and offering 0.5x, 1x, and 5x zoom.

Both phones will be powered by the Tensor G4, but the Pro model will also bring support for Ultra Wide Band connectivity.

Pixel 9 Pro XL leaks

The Pixel 9 Pro XL might replace the Pixel 8 Pro as the ultimate flagship. Android Authority first reported these rumors about a possible three-phone Pixel 9 family.

A 91Mobiles report further corroborated this, claiming the Pixel 9 Pro renders shared in January 2024 were actually of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You’ll find the same camera bar redesign as the rest of the models, the same triple lens cutouts, and even identical thickness compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and the standard Pixel 9.

It will feature three cameras like the Pro model, each with 50MP sensors, and will also support Ultra Wide Band connectivity. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks

Google wants to make the Pixel 9 lineup diverse, offering people the option to choose phones with different form factors. However, it may also make things confusing for users. The Pixel Fold, which debuted in 2023, should technically be called Pixel Fold 2, right? Wrong, Google will instead call it Pixel 9 Pro Fold, according to Android Authority.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will bring a new design. The biggest difference is the camera bump, which now sits isolated in the top left corner. The smartphone could feature four lenses, likely including a main wide-angle lens, an ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens with periscopic zoom, and another unidentified lens.

Another major change is the aspect ratio of the cover screen. While the exact dimensions aren’t clear at the moment, a leaked image shows that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a narrower cover screen. It might also be equipped with the new Tensor G4 chipset, skipping the Tensor G3.

Pixel Watch 3 leaks

Google

The details about the Pixel Watch 3 are limited, but renders shared by Android Headlines reveal its design. The smartwatch will continue to feature a circular, dome-like design and will be offered in two sizes—41mm and 45mm. This might be good news for those who found the Pixel Watch 2 too small for their wrists.