Pixel 7a’s leaks hint at a powerful camera & a new colorway

The Google Pixel 7a might arrive in four different colorways according to the latest leaks from tipster Evan Blass.

As the Pixel 7a’s presumed launch date approaches, leaks about Google’s upcoming handset are now coming thick and fast. The latest comes from renowned leaker Evan Blass.

Blass gave us a sneak peek on a new bright colorway of the Google Pixel 7a. If this leak is accurate, the phone will be released with four color options.

We previously heard about the phone’s Grey variant, called Charcoal, and the Blue variant might be named Sea. The White variant might be called Snow, with the final variant simply known as Coral. It’s not too difficult to figure out which color that one might be.

In another leak, we came across three official cases for Pixel 7a. However, this report mentions the marketing name of these variants as Carbon Grey, Cotton White, and Arctic Blue. It also doesn’t mention anything about the fourth “Coral” colorway.

The most powerful camera on A-series Pixel phone

OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Yet another leak we came across corroborated almost all the key specifications of the Pixel 7a known to us already. However, this report from MySmartPrice refers to the leaked marketing material and hints at a new and powerful camera on the phone.

The report says that while the phone will house a dual camera setup, this setup will consist of a 64 MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. This could be a significant upgrade from the camera module on Pixel 6a.

The phone is expected to ship with a 4,385 mAh battery pack and is expected to be the first A series device to support wireless charging. The phone will run on Android 13 out of the box, with Google’s promise of five years of security updates. The phone is said to come in a single 8GB+128GB storage option and might be priced at just over $500 at launch.

Looking at all the information that we already have, there is almost nothing left for Google to announce at the launch event apart from the pricing and availability details for various regions.