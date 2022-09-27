Ryzen 7950X performance tops charts but runs incredibly hot

While we don’t have our own just yet, the ongoing coverage around the internet of the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs seems to have impressed with its performance.

AMD’s embargo on reviews has been lifted and for the last few hours, all we’ve seen is that these chips are incredibly impressive. Everyone from Linus to GamersNexus and other outlets seems incredibly impressed with the performance of the new Ryzen chips.

That’s helped in part by the massive bump in clock speeds that these chips can reach. The current lineup of AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs all seems to hit above 5.0GHz when fully boosted, allowing even the cheapest, the Ryzen 5 7600X, to almost match the significantly more expensive Intel i9-12900K.

In their video review, LinusTechTips pointed out that there’s a 30% increase on the minimum end of the performance charts, over the last generation. Intel’s top-end chip also lost out to AMD’s newest, but we’ve yet to see how it competes with Raptor Lake, Intel’s 13th-generation chip.

Cinebench crushed by the Ryzen 9 7950X

It’s impressed so much, that the Ryzen 9 7950X, has decimated charts on well-known benchmark Cinebench R23. Overclocking specialists, HWBot, have managed to crank the flagship CPU to a whopping 6.7GHz. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without their incredible liquid nitrogen, LN2 cooling setup.

On the Cinebench charts, it now has a rough 10,000 points score above the leaked Raptor Lake scores, sitting at 50,395.

Digital Foundry tested out the 7600X and 7900X, with their findings seeing Crysis 3 hit a staggering 200FPS, even on the lower end 7600X. The more modern Far Cry 6 hit just over 100FPS as well.

Hot, hot, hot

In some reviews we’ve seen, AMD’s chip runs quite hot. GamersNexus even titled a video “95-degrees is the new normal”. In their testing, they found that the Ryzen 9 7950X hit the near boiling point within 8-seconds and then acted as normal, surprising the experienced PC guru.

If a CPU temperature were to hit nearly 100 degrees Celcius while essentially doing the bare minimum, it’d be assumed that something had gone wrong. However, the Ryzen 7950X appears to be doing just fine, even though it could bring a pot of pasta to a boil.