Get a free copy of Modern Warfare 2 with Intel CPUs and laptops

Stay frosty, soldier, as Intel is giving away a copy of this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with sales on CPUs and laptops until September 4th.

Captain Price and Task Force 141 are back at it again, taking down the threats of the world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Not to be confused with the 2009 game, Modern Warfare 2, where Captain Price and Task Force 141 took down the threats of the world.

However, you could be playing it for free this year, if you’re planning on grabbing a new Intel-powered laptop or Intel CPU during the Gamer Days promotion.

Don’t fret if you can’t get one by September 4, 2022, as the promotion runs all the way through to December 31. Some retailers will potentially still have codes on hand after that, as the redemption date ends on January 31, 2023.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, with all you need to do, is head to Intel’s redemption page after you’ve received your ‘Master Key’ from Intel after running their HST software to verify your system.

Best Intel CPU, PC, and laptop deals with a free copy of Modern Warfare 2

In the US, Best Buy and other stores will be participating, including:

Razer also has up to $250 off Blade Laptops, which will be eligible for a free copy of Modern Warfare 2.

If you’re in the UK, Scan Computers currently has a full range of offers on Intel CPUs, NUCs, 3XS prebuilt PCs, and laptops. Other UK participating stores include:

Which Intel CPU do you need for a free copy of Modern Warfare 2?

You can get Modern Warfare 2 with any chip from i5 and above, including the 11th-generation chips. Presumably, if Raptor Lake (13th gen) launches before the deal ends, these might also be included.

11th Gen 12th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H Intel Core i5-12400 Intel Core i5-11300H Intel Core i5-12400F Intel Core i5-11320H Intel Core i5-12450H Intel Core i5-11400 Intel Core i5-12500 Intel Core i5-11400F Intel Core i5-12500H Intel Core i5-11400H Intel Core i5-12600 Intel Core i5-11500 Intel Core i5-12600H Intel Core i5-11500H Intel Core i5-12600HX Intel Core i5-11600 Intel Core i5-12600K Intel Core i5-11600K Intel Core i5-12600KF Intel Core i5-11600KF Intel Core i7-12650H Intel Core i7-11370H Intel Core i7-12700 Intel Core i7-11375H Intel Core i7-12700F Intel Core i7-11600H Intel Core i7-12700H Intel Core i7-11700 Intel Core i7-12700K Intel Core i7-11700F Intel Core i7-12700KF Intel Core i7-11700K Intel Core i7-12800H Intel Core i7-11700KF Intel Core i7-12800HX Intel Core i7-11800H Intel Core i7-12850HX Intel Core i9-11900 Intel Core i9-12900 Intel Core i9-11900F Intel Core i9-12900F Intel Core i9-11900H Intel Core i9-12900H Intel Core i9-11900K Intel Core i9-12900HK Intel Core i9-11900KF Intel Core i9-12900HX Intel Core i9-12900K Intel Core i9-12900KF Intel Core i9-12900KS Intel Core i9-12950HX Source: Intel

Those with asterisks (*) will require you to provide proof of purchase.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.