Get a free copy of Modern Warfare 2 with Intel CPUs and laptops

Joel Loynds
Call of duty
intel gamer days

Stay frosty, soldier, as Intel is giving away a copy of this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with sales on CPUs and laptops until September 4th.

Captain Price and Task Force 141 are back at it again, taking down the threats of the world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Not to be confused with the 2009 game, Modern Warfare 2, where Captain Price and Task Force 141 took down the threats of the world.

However, you could be playing it for free this year, if you’re planning on grabbing a new Intel-powered laptop or Intel CPU during the Gamer Days promotion.

Don’t fret if you can’t get one by September 4, 2022, as the promotion runs all the way through to December 31. Some retailers will potentially still have codes on hand after that, as the redemption date ends on January 31, 2023.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, with all you need to do, is head to Intel’s redemption page after you’ve received your ‘Master Key’ from Intel after running their HST software to verify your system.

Best Intel CPU, PC, and laptop deals with a free copy of Modern Warfare 2

In the US, Best Buy and other stores will be participating, including:

Razer also has up to $250 off Blade Laptops, which will be eligible for a free copy of Modern Warfare 2.

If you’re in the UK, Scan Computers currently has a full range of offers on Intel CPUs, NUCs, 3XS prebuilt PCs, and laptops. Other UK participating stores include:

Which Intel CPU do you need for a free copy of Modern Warfare 2?

You can get Modern Warfare 2 with any chip from i5 and above, including the 11th-generation chips. Presumably, if Raptor Lake (13th gen) launches before the deal ends, these might also be included.

11th Gen12th Gen
Intel Core i5-11260HIntel Core i5-12400
Intel Core i5-11300HIntel Core i5-12400F
Intel Core i5-11320HIntel Core i5-12450H
Intel Core i5-11400Intel Core i5-12500
Intel Core i5-11400FIntel Core i5-12500H
Intel Core i5-11400HIntel Core i5-12600
Intel Core i5-11500Intel Core i5-12600H
Intel Core i5-11500HIntel Core i5-12600HX
Intel Core i5-11600Intel Core i5-12600K
Intel Core i5-11600KIntel Core i5-12600KF
Intel Core i5-11600KFIntel Core i7-12650H
Intel Core i7-11370HIntel Core i7-12700
Intel Core i7-11375HIntel Core i7-12700F
Intel Core i7-11600HIntel Core i7-12700H
Intel Core i7-11700Intel Core i7-12700K
Intel Core i7-11700FIntel Core i7-12700KF
Intel Core i7-11700KIntel Core i7-12800H
Intel Core i7-11700KFIntel Core i7-12800HX
Intel Core i7-11800HIntel Core i7-12850HX
Intel Core i9-11900Intel Core i9-12900
Intel Core i9-11900FIntel Core i9-12900F
Intel Core i9-11900HIntel Core i9-12900H
Intel Core i9-11900KIntel Core i9-12900HK
Intel Core i9-11900KFIntel Core i9-12900HX
Intel Core i9-12900K
Intel Core i9-12900KF
Intel Core i9-12900KS
Intel Core i9-12950HX
Source: Intel

Those with asterisks (*) will require you to provide proof of purchase.

