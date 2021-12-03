Apex Legends Game Director & Design Director leave Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ Game Director Chad Grenier and Design Director Jason McCord have announced their departure from Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends is receiving a huge shakeup as two major pieces of the game’s puzzle have said their goodbyes.

It started with Jason McCord, also known as Monsterclip in the community, stating that he was moving on from the studio – but a midday announcement from Respawn confirmed Grenier’s departure soon after.

Grenier took the time to address fans and explain the future of Apex Legends in a post on the company’s website.

In the letter, he highlighted how much Respawn believes in putting fresh faces in charge of projects before announcing that Steven Ferreira would be taking over his old role: “At Respawn, we’ve always believed that new leadership and new team members mean new ideas, new energy, and new innovations. This couldn’t be a more accurate statement to describe Steven’s many contributions over the years.”

Ferreira has been with Respawn since June 2019, and previously served as Team Director for Apex Legends.

The company will also be filling the void left by Design Director Jason McCord, who is also leaving the team.

McCord’s decision was revealed on Twitter, where he summarized his time with the company: “Today is my last day at Respawn. 11 years, 11 seasons of Apex, 11 shipped maps. I thought that was neat. It’s tough to leave a game and a team that you love. But, it’s time to do something new. No plans quite yet. Going to walk the Earth for a bit and recharge. Stay tuned!”

Today is my last day at @Respawn. 11 years, 11 seasons of Apex, 11 shipped maps. I thought that was neat. It’s tough to leave a game and a team that you love.

But, it’s time to do something new. No plans quite yet. Going to walk the Earth for a bit and recharge. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qLKA2iXca9 — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) December 3, 2021

No successor for the Design Director position has been revealed at the time of writing.

This news comes only days after Respawn made some cryptic promises about the future of the company regarding Apex’s parent game Titanfall and where it fits into their ongoing plans.