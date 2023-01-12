AMD clarifies Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs will not be launching in February

AMD has stated that its Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs will not be released on February 14, contrary to what its website said.

AMD’s Zen 4 3D CPUs, announced at CES caused a slight fervor, as the company seemingly leaked its release date on its website. However, AMD has now clarified that this was in error, and that there is no current launch date set for the upcoming CPU refresh.

A statement from AMD reads the following:

As you know, today AMD.com briefly published a launch date for the Ryzen 7000X3D Series Desktop processors; however, that date is incorrect. We have not confirmed a launch date at this time. We will provide updates on the expected availability of these processors at a future date – AMD

Ryzen 7000 3D gives Zen 4 a much-needed refresh

These three Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs were also due to give AMD a much-needed refresh, as Team Red’s Zen 4 struggles to battle Intel’s mighty 13th-generation efforts. However, early benchmarks from AMD show that the 3D V-Cache variants of the CPU manage to beat out Intel’s 13th gen in certain scenarios.

Article continues after ad

These should be taken with a pinch of salt, however, as we still need independent benchmarks to confirm that this is indeed true. It’s also worth noting that the benefit of this upgraded cache will be limited only to certain gaming titles and scenarios, so it’s not an all-around benefit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If AMD is wise, they’ll announce when the CPUs are on their way sooner rather than later in order to stay relevant. Though growing pains like a new socket, motherboards, and RAM will still be a thorn in the side for the gamers who are looking to upgrade their PC, no matter what brand they choose.

Article continues after ad

More attractive prices will surely come as both companies refresh and refine their lineups, and as DDR5 adoption increases, so we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for the latest pricing details.