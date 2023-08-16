Ex-Linus Tech Tips employee alleges mistreatment and poor conditions: “no one gets a break”

Ex-Linus Media Group employee Madison Reeve posted a thread on social media regarding their experience and the working culture at Linus Media Group, which is currently under fire for accuracy and ethical concerns.

Linus Tech Tips is currently facing scrutiny from Gamers Nexus and the wider community for accuracy and ethical concerns, which included auctioning a prototype item they did not own. Also mentioned in the 45-minute Gamers Nexus video were workplace conditions, which led to staff members making mistakes, or creating inaccurate content. Linus has since responded to the initial Gamers Nexus video.

Now, streamer and content creator Madison “Suop” Reeve has shared the reasons why they left their role at Linus Media Group as Social Media Manager in a long and damning thread regarding the alleged reasons for leaving their role in late 2021. They were hired following a memorable appearance on a previous LTT video, where Reeve appeared with Linus Sebastian after winning a competition. It remains Linus Tech Tips’ fifth most-watched video.

“I never publicly made any statements regarding my time there because I feared even more backlash from a community that was already attacking, defaming, and sending me death threats.” Reeve states on her Twitter / X account, before posting that they would not “have recommended anyone I knew to work there, especially with my experiences as a woman in the office.”

Reeve continues to allege that they were called “incompetent” and attempted to get help from managers, but was rebuffed and told to be “more assertive”. Following this, they claim to have been pulled into a meeting, where they were laughed at.

Allegations of assault, sexism & inappropriate conduct

Following their attempts to receive help, Reeve alleges that they were “inappropriately grabbed multiple times” in the office, and barred from appearing in Linus Tech Tips videos.

“The opportunities LTT presented to me were nothing in comparison the day to day issues I faced.” Reeve continues, where she claims that she was met with multiple sexist remarks throughout the duration of their employment.

“I was asked about my sexual history, my boyfriends sexual history” Reeve claims, and that certain issues at the company were “sexual tension” and that they should “take a co-worker out on a coffee date to ease it out”.

Furthermore, Reeve recounts that they were asked to “twerk for a co-worker” and called various slurs, but nothing ever came from reporting these incidents.

“It felt like a horrible teenage drama movie”

Reeve further claims that she was told off for taking sick days, which culminated in them committing an act of self-harm. “It was genuinely the only way in my mind to take a day off without being harassed for a reason why”, they state, noting that after speaking to managers regarding their mental health, claiming they were belittled and told they have “bad time management skills”.

“There are so many instances that led up to that moment. Some of them I have replayed over and over asking myself what did I do wrong, how could I have changed the situation. But I don’t think I could have.” Reeve continues, before noting that after a co-worker reached out to them, that the issues were not theirs, but the company’s.

Internal paranoia at LMG

Linus Tech Tips

Reeve further claims that there is an internal paranoia at the Linus Media Group where employees will leave, and begin their own content creation platforms.

The circumstances of her accepting the role were allegedly announced publicly before their knowing, in addition to her contract not lining up with what she had been told regarding personal projects in the role, which they had to move countries for.

“I am not stating what happened to me because I am seeking clout, I’m stating it because it has been eating away at me for 2 years.” Reeve states, before claiming that there are talented people at LMG, but that the company is being stifled by “ego and a bottom line” which is hampering their work and “slowly destroying some of them and hurting the entire reputation of a company.”

Reeve’s grievances with LMG continue, as they claim: “There are so many stories of horrible things and shows of ego that I witnessed while working there.” and continue to claim that Linus’ own statements are a “gross misrepresentation of what actually goes on behind closed doors”.

The ex-Linus Media Group employee concludes: “Please don’t attack individuals who don’t actually have power at this company, most of them are blameless or powerless to actually change anything”.

Linus Sebastian announced in May that he would be stepping down as CEO, and instead taking on another role at the company, but still remains the owner of Linus Media Group, alongside his partner Yvonne Ho.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).