Linus Sebastian is stepping down as Linus Tech Tips CEO in transition to new role

Linus Sebastian, the creator of the tech media giant Linus Media Group, has officially announced he is stepping down as the CEO and transitioning to a new role, one that will still have him on camera as much as always.

In a sudden May 18 announcement video on the Linus Tech Tips channel, Linus has officially announced he is stepping down as the CEO of LMG and Floatplane effective on July 1.

In the video, he explains he is not retiring from the company as a whole, despite a $100 Million offer to do so, but is instead taking on a different role. Starting on July 1, Linus’ new position will be as Chief Vision Officer, helping with creative direction while still appearing on camera as much as fans have grown to expect.

Linus reassured viewers he is not going away from the camera nor is he retiring just yet, rather his managerial responsibilities as a CEO have been handed over to Terren Tong, who was Linus’ former boss when he worked under NCIX.

In the video, Linus fully explained why he is stepping down as CEO at this point in time. “The truth is, I was never cut out to be a CEO,” he said. “I remember putting it on my business cards in the early days when we had four employees thinking, ‘this feels ridiculous’, and I’ve never really outgrown that.”

He went on to jokingly list the aspects he feels he is good at, but pointed out none of them make him fit as a CEO.

“In addition to those strengths, both real and imagined, I have a lot of weaknesses, and chief among them is that I’ve never really had the attention to detail or the temperament it takes to run an organization this large.”