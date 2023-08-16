Linus Tech Tips responds to disturbing allegations from ex-employee Madison Reeve

Linus Tech Tips has responded to the disturbing accusations of mistreatment and poor conditions from ex-employee Madison Reeve.

On August 14, 2023, Gamers Nexus uploaded a video calling out Linus Tech Tips for various accuracy and ethical concerns with their videos.

Linus responded just hours after the video went live, which prompted a back and forth between him, Gamers Nexus, and Billet Labs — one of the companies Linus has worked with in the past. Linus has since uploaded a full apology video, but the controversy continues.

Ex-employee Madison Reeve posted a jarring thread to Twitter on August 16, detailing various accusations of mistreatment and poor conditions while working at the company.

Since then, Linus Sebastian and Linus Media Group’s CEO Terren Tong have addressed the accusations in statements made to The Verge.

Linus working with the Billet Labs prototype

Linus Tech Tips is hiring an outside investigator

In Linus’ statement, he revealed that he was in a state of shock after reading through the allegations.

“I was in a state of shock reading through these allegations, plain and simple. They aren’t consistent with my recollections. They aren’t consistent with our internal processes. They aren’t consistent with our company values,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on maintaining a safe and inclusive environment. In addition to our existing report systems (both anonymous and otherwise), we’ve proactively reached out internally today to encourage members of our team to report any workplace bullying or harassment they might be experiencing so we can take quick and decisive action.”

YouTube: Linus Tech Tips

Sebastian went on to explain that the HR team at Linus Media Group will be investigating the situation further and they will release a more complete statement in the future.

The Verge also received a statement from LMG CEO Terren Tong, who was similarly shocked at Madison Reeve’s Twitter thread. He also shared that on top of their internal review, the company will hire an outside investigator to look into the situation.

We’ll have to wait to see the results of the investigation, so stay tuned to Dexerto’s Tech coverage until the next update.