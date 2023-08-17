Linus Tech Tips controversy explained: Gamers Nexus video, ex-employee accusations

Linus Tech Tips has been embroiled in a series of controversies recently. Gamers Nexus called out several issues with the channel, while an ex-employee also came forward with allegations of harassment and bullying. Here’s everything we know so far.

Over the last decade, Linus Tech Tips‘ main channel has grown to over 15 million subscribers on YouTube with millions more across other channels within the organization.

Commonly regarded as the most popular Tech-focused content creators, Linus Media Group has developed a dedicated following of fans from all over the world.

Recently, LMG has been mired in controversy with fellow Tech YouTubers Gamers Nexus, detailing accuracy and ethical concerns. This was exacerbated by an ex-LMG employee’s allegations of harassment and bullying, which came forward at around the same time.

Here’s everything we know so far about the situation, from the first video until now.

Gamers Nexus calls out LTT for accuracy & ethical concerns

Date: 8/14/2023

In their video, Gamers Nexus shared various concerns about data accuracy as well as various ethical issues they had with Linus Media Group’s videos and company relations.

Steve Burke of GN shared his thoughts surrounding what he said were near-constant issues with benchmarks for various products like graphics cards, power supplies, and CPU coolers. The YouTuber also shared his thoughts regarding the use of disclaimers to fix errors, claiming that many will not see the correction due to having the videos on in the background.

On top of accuracy issues, Gamers Nexus called out several instances where Linus favorably reviewed various products despite having a financial tie to the company through either a financial investment or partnership with their own products.

The most poignant of Burke’s video was Linus’ handling of a GPU cooling block prototype from Billet Labs, which was reviewed using improper hardware. It was supposed to return to Billet Labs. Instead, it was auctioned off for charity. This later proved to be a major miscommunication between LTT and Billet Labs.

Linus admits to “sloppiness” in first response

Date: 8/14/2023

Just hours after Gamers Nexus uploaded their video, Linus Sebastian took to the company’s website forum to respond with a rather lengthy post.

In it, he expressed his distaste for the way Steve Burke & Gamers Nexus went about bringing the issues to light, but quickly admitted to “sloppiness” with some of their data reporting.

Linus also mentioned that he agreed with Billet Labs to reimburse them for the full cost of the prototype and that he didn’t mean to paint them in a poor light.

Linus Tech Tips

Finishing off the statement, Linus expressed his distaste for “how quickly the pitchforks were raised over this,” and that they were trying their best.

Gamers Nexus calls Linus’ response “unhinged”

Date: 8/15/2023

The day after Linus responded to Gamers Nexus via the LTT forums, Gamers Nexus shared their thoughts in another video.

In the video, he said that Linus’ statement was “hastily posted” and that it was an “unhinged, unapologetic rant where he skirts responsibility and blames others.”

Billet Labs responds to issues with Linus Tech Tips

Date: 8/15/2023

Billet Labs’ interaction with Linus Tech Tips is one of the biggest aspects of the initial video from Gamers Nexus. In their video review, Linus used Billet Labs’ cooling block prototype to cool an RTX 4090 graphics card instead of the RTX 3090 that it was designed for.

Due to this, the cooling block didn’t perform as intended and was given a bad review by Linus and the team.

Also, instead of sending the prototype back to the small company, Linus auctioned it off for charity without their permission.

While Linus revealed in his first response that they’re in agreement to reimburse Billet Labs for the cost of the prototype, the company revealed Linus didn’t offer that until after the initial video from Gamers Nexus.

And, they said in their statement on Reddit that no money had changed hands at the time of posting it.

Linus Tech Tips issues full response, halts production

Date: 8/16/2023

Linus and his team have since posted a full video response to the situation, revealing that they halted video production while they address key points of criticism raised by Gamers Nexus.

Co-owner and CFO Yvonne Ho stated that the team will be working on “long-term workflow changes,” and that the company will no longer continue posting daily videos.

Linus also stepped up in the video, calling his initial statement “lame.” He said: “My lame response on the forum was a huge and unnecessary blunder.”

The video wasn’t without its own backlash, however, as many slammed the YouTube star’s upload for having crude jokes, mentioning the company store where they sell backpacks and screwdrivers, and was monetized.

They listened to fans, and within just a few hours the company revealed they had turned off monetization on the video.

Allegations of employee mistreatment and poor conditions

Date: 8/16/2023

Just before Linus Tech Tips’ video went live, former employee Madison Reeve posted a harrowing thread on Twitter / X with details regarding some of the reasons she left the company.

Among those reasons were allegations of mistreatment by management and poor work conditions inside the company.

“There were numerous instances of misinformation being given to me purposefully to negatively impact my work. I only know this because co-workers would tell me they overheard the actual information I should have been given. It felt like a horrible teenage drama movie,” Reeve said in a tweet.

Linus Tech Tips responds to Madison Reeve’s allegations

Date: 8/16/2023

Linus Sebastian and newly-anointed Linus Media Group CEO Terren Tong responded to the allegations in a statement given to the media. Linus Tech Tips later released a statement on Twitter.

Linus himself shared that he was “in shock” at the allegations and that they aren’t “consistent with [his] recollections.” However, both Linus and Terren shared that they were investigating the situation both internally and externally, which was repeated in the Twitter post.

“We are taking Madison’s allegations seriously. We are conducting an internal assessment alongside bringing in a third-party investigator to look into the allegations,” they said.

“In addition to our existing report systems – both anonymous and otherwise – we’ve proactively reached out internally today to encourage our team members to report any workplace bullying or harassment they might be experiencing so we can take quick and decisive action.”

As more on the Linus Tech Tips saga unfolds, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as we hear more.

