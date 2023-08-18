Linus Tech Tips to record Wan Show despite production halt amid controversy

A Linus Tech Tips employee has revealed on Discord that the WAN Show will continue as planned despite a production halt amid controversy and allegations from an ex-employee.

On August 14, 2023, Tech YouTuber Gamers Nexus uploaded a video sharing various concerns they’ve had with Linus Tech Tips’ ethics as well as coverage accuracy.

After some back and forth, Linus Media Group issued a full response and revealed that they are halting production on videos for a week.

Article continues after ad

Despite the production halt, an LTT employee revealed on Discord that the WAN Show will go on as planned.

Linus Tech Tips to do WAN Show amid allegations

According to one of the employees of Linus Tech Tips’ Labs Jake Daynes, the popular LTT podcast will be recorded despite the current production halt.

Article continues after ad

“WAN show is sacred. The streak will not be broken,” he said in the company’s Discord server after a user asked about the show’s status.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unknown if Linus will be a part of the broadcast, however.

Article continues after ad

Linus Tech Tips/Dexerto

Dexerto spoke with LMG CEO Terren Tong about the ongoing situation on August 17, 2023, revealing how serious ending their decade long streak of daily videos actually is for the company.

“Jokes aside – we have a decade-long unbroken streak of daily videos. To pull back this dramatically I think shows how seriously we’re taking the community’s feedback,” he told us.

Article continues after ad

Hearing that LMG will continue with the WAN show during this break has been fairly shocking for both fans and critics, with many assuming they should also step back from the show until the production halt has ended.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the concerns shared by Gamers Nexus, ex-employee Madison Reeve shared several jarring allegations against Linus Media Group, prompting an investigation into the matter.