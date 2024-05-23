Linus Tech Tips reveals allegations from ex-employee “were false” following investigation

Linus Tech Tips has released the findings from an investigation of the allegations levied upon them in 2023, claiming the accusations from an ex-employee were “largely unfounded, misleading, and unfair.”

As announced on LTT’s X (formerly Twitter) page on May 23, 2024, the investigation was conducted by Vancouver-based law firm Roper Greyell immediately after the accusations to conduct a third-party investigation.

According to LTT’s announcement, they claim the investigation found no evidence of the allegations of workplace bullying and sexual harassment.

The investigation into LTT’s workplace ensured “claims of bullying and harassment were not substantiated” and that “allegations that sexual harassment were ignored or not addressed were false.”

They explain that were was no evidence of “abuse of power”, claiming the alleger may not have agreed with performance feedback.

“In summary, as confirmed by the investigation, the allegations made against the team were largely unfounded, misleading, and unfair,” the statement reads.

LTT says there will be “ongoing improvement” to Linus Media Group’s workplace policies and education for the team. They additionally explain that although they have a strong case for a defamation lawsuit, they are not going with it.

“We feel our case for a defamation suit would be strong; however, our deepest wish is to simply put all of this behind us. We hope that will be the case,” writes the statement.

On August 2023, the series of allegations kicked off when Gamers Nexus criticized LTT over the accuracy and ethical concerns of their content, and in the middle of the public backlash, former employee Madison Reeve stepped up with allegations of mistreatment and poor working conditions.

As a result of the controversy, LTT’s channel changed its upload schedule to reduce content output and refocus on quality, with an investigation into the allegations being announced in August 2023.

