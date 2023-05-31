ChatGPT owner OpenAI nears 1 billion monthly users as world’s fastest-growing website

ChatGPT creators OpenAI now have the fastest-growing website in the world, according to new data. This comes following the meteoric rise of ChatGPT since its debut in late 2022.

There’s one clear leader in the tech industry’s current AI arms race. ChatGPT creators OpenAI pioneered the artificial intelligence chatbot, and its website is now one of the fastest-growing websites in the world according to new research data. While competitors like Google and even Elon Musk are attempting to throw their hats into the AI ring, ChatGPT is an accessible product. All you need to do is to head over to OpenAI’s website to use it on a free tier, with a ChatGPT Plus subscription option for more advanced users.

Article continues after ad

Research firm VezaDigital states that OpenAI’s website managed to achieve 847.8 million unique visitors in March alone, representing a 54.21% increase in traffic volume in a single month.

VezaDigital CEO Stefan Katanic comments: “The ChatGPT phenomenon spread like wildfire at the end of 2022 and we expect it to soon break all records of being the fastest-ever website to reach 1 billion monthly active users in such an incredibly short space of time.

“This is indicative of a clear public interest in AI-powered solutions, which legislators are rushing to regulate before it spirals into unchartered territories, like artwork copyright and ethical challenges. Debates about AI are divisive, but one thing we can probably all agree on is that AI is no longer the future – it is the present. “

Article continues after ad

It should be noted that though AI is becoming more popular, clear regulation has still not been passed. A conglomerate of AI pioneers and developers like Geoffrey Hinton have signed a petition to prevent the technology from causing a “risk of extinction from AI”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OpenAI is not the only company enjoying AI success

Nvidia/Firefly AI

While OpenAI’s traffic breakthroughs are impressive, none of it would have been possible without Nvidia supercomputers and GPUs doing the heavy lifting. CEO Jensen Huang previously stated that “This is AI’s iPhone moment”. Nvidia then announced its new supercomputers, which will power the next generation of AI.

Article continues after ad

This caused Nvidia’s stock price to soar, resulting in a valuation of over a trillion dollars for the company. As for what’s next with AI? Microsoft is integrating it into facets of Windows 11, while image generators like Stable Diffusion become more popular than ever before. It’s safe to say that this new technology is not going away any time soon.