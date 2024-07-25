OpenAI challenges Google with ChatGPT powered search engine

OpenAI has been the target of multiple lawsuits in 2023.

OpenAI has revealed its Google Search rival SearchGPT, an AI powered search engine that uses GPT-4.

Talk about OpenAI launching its own search engine has made its way around social media for months, and the AI company has finally announced the new product.

On July 25, 2024, Sam Altman shared the news on Twitter/X alongside an accompanying blog post from OpenAI.

“We think there is room to make search much better than it is today. We are launching a new prototype called SearchGPT,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“We will learn from the prototype, make it better, and then integrate the tech into ChatGPT to make it real-time and maximally helpful.

“I have been pleasantly surprised by how much I prefer this to old-school search, and how quickly I adapted.”

SearchGPT is still in testing, and OpenAI is only giving 10,000 users access at first. The blog post doesn’t specify what language model they’re using, but The Verge says it’s powered by GPT-4.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Users flooded Altman’s tweet with their thoughts, with many excited by the idea of being among the first 10,000 users.

“Never joined faster in my life, LET ME IN SAM,” one user replied.

Another said: “Excited to see how this helps grow the AI.”

“Signed up to the waitlist, ty for pushing progress forward! pumped––stoked even,” commented a third.

Many others, however, shared that they’re holding back excitement for the new product. Many are still waiting for OpenAI to launch its voice capabilities in ChatGPT.

Article continues after ad

However, Altman shared that the alpha rollout of voice will begin rolling out to plus subscribers before the end of July.

OpenAI revealed ChatGPT’s voice capabilities during its spring event, but it was delayed after claims that they copied Scarlett Johansson’s voice. They’ve since denied the claims, saying any similarities between the two weren’t intentional.