Elon Musk plans to create TruthGPT AI to combat “politically correct” ChatGPT

Elon Musk revealed in a recent interview that he plans to launch his own AI chatbot, named TruthGPT after concerns that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has a liberal “politically correct” bias.

Twitter owner Elon Musk is once again barking up the AI tree. After signing an open letter that calls for AI development to be stopped, the outspoken Twitter owner now has designs on creating an AI chatbot of his own.

Elon Musk opened up about his AI designs in an interview with Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson. There, Musk expresses his concerns about OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and also announced his plans to launch an alternative named “TruthGPT”.

TruthGPT to be a “maximum truth-seeking AI”

This stems from Musk’s beliefs that ChatGPT has an inherent “politically correct” bias being built into it. His solution in TruthGPT is to release an AI that will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

He further recounts that the aim of TruthGPT is to understand humanity, and not destroy it. AI skepticism is nothing new, and projects such as ChaosGPT could go some way toward understanding why people remain to be afraid of the new technology.

Musk has also created a new business, named X.AI Corp. Musk is the director of the business, and it’s unclear what the purpose of the company is, though it may be related to TruthGPT and other AI applications.

Musk’s designs on creating a truth-seeking AI remain reminiscent of Phillip K. Dick’s novel, Minority Report, which argues with the questions of absolute truth, free will, and determinism. It’s a subject well-worn in the world of fiction.

Is Musk responding to a failed acquisition?

Musk’s announcement of TruthGPT could be a reaction to his failed takeover of OpenAI. He sat on its board, but left in 2018. But in truth, almost every large tech company is attempting to integrate AI into its workflows. This has lead to Musk allegedly purchasing over 10,000 Nvidia GPUs, something that OpenAI themselves have also recently done.

With Microsoft making use of OpenAI and Google seemingly playing catch-up with Bard and Magi, it appears that the race for developing new AI products continues to rage on, as the world around it reacts to the brand-new technology.