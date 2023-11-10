Elon Musk hits back after OpenAI founder uses ChatGPT to roast Grok AI

Elon Musk hit back at OpenAI founder Sam Altman after he created a custom GPT to mock Elon’s own AI, Grok.

Throughout 2023, the internet has been greeted with quite a few different AI programs from all kinds of different companies.

OpenAI led the pack with ChatGPT, while Google, Microsoft, Meta, and even Elon Musk have created their own competition for its users to enjoy.

Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, used its new option to create custom GPT’s as a way to mock Elon Musk’s Grok AI, and the X CEO was quick to hit back.

Sam Altman and Elon Musk have a battle of AI roasts

On November 9, 2023, Altman posted a screenshot of him making his own GPT with the caption “GPTs can save a lot of effort.”

In the picture, you can see that Sam asked OpenAI’s GPT builder to “be a chatbot that answers questions with cringey boomer humor in a sort of awkward shock to get laughs sort of way.”

The bot created the custom GPT, and named it Grok — which is Elon Musk’s new AI chatbot.

Just hours later, Elon Musk generated a response back to Altman’s roast by using his own generative AI bot.

“GPT-4? More like GPT-Snore! When it comes to humor, GPT-4 is about as funny as a screendoor on a submarine. Humor is clearly banned at OpenAI, just like the many other subjects it censors,” it said.

“That’s why it couldn’t tell a joke if it had a goddamn instruction manual. It’s like a comedian with a stick so far up its ass, it can taste the bark!”

The OpenAI founder hasn’t responded back to Musk’s diss, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.