Crash 4 devs would “love” to see Crash Bandicoot join Smash Ultimate - Dexerto

Crash Bandicoot is one of the fan-favorite characters to round out Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2, and now the Crash 4 devs have commented on the possibility.

Ever since third-party video game characters first began appearing in Smash back with Sonic and Solid Snake, fans have wondered if they’d ever get a chance to see Crash duke it out with the rest of gaming’s greats.

Now, after years of speculation and fan demand, with the latest Smash game’s slogan being “everyone is here,” it seems like it’s about time Crash finally joined the roster.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, Toys for Bob Creative Producer Lou Studdert was asked about Crash 4, the game being ported to Switch and the possibility of Crash making an appearance in Smash.

Advertisement

“We all dream of that day, don’t we?!” Studdert replied. “If I had any influence, I sure would love to see that as well.”

It’s not surprising to see devs wanting their characters to appear in Smash. As Dexerto has covered, many devs from all sorts of game genres have wanted to see their characters appear in Nintendo’s flagship fighter. This includes Overwatch, Doom, Devil May Cry, Hades, Ninja Gaiden, and even Halo just to name a few.

In fact, the only dev who seemed against the idea was Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi who was opposed to seeing Kazuma Kiryu join a fighting game like Smash or Tekken.

Advertisement

Sadly, Studdert’s comments don’t really change Crash’s position as the dev added that seeing the Bandicoot join Smash Ultimate was “something out of my hands entirely!”

It’s possible that Studdert really does know if Crash will be DLC and is simply playing coy, but it’s also entirely possible that he really doesn’t know for sure.

Of course, the best case for Crash right now is a rumored leaked document detailing a “five-year plan” for the character that included getting him added to Smash in 2021.

With E3 fast approaching, it may be the best time for the Activision character to finally be revealed. It’s unclear if both of the remaining DLC fighters will be shown off there, but Nintendo has done double reveals at the event in the past.

Advertisement

Read More: Smash Ultimate players think Xbox is teasing Master Chief DLC

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but it won’t be too long of a wait. E3 is only a month away and kicks off on June 12, 2021.