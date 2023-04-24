Crash Bandicoot devs teases theatrical debut of PlayStation icon

The Crash Bandicoot developer have teased their desire to make an animated film based on the iconic PlayStation character, calling on Sony to make the project happen.

Video game movies and TV adaptations have never been more popular or successful. First, HBO’s The Last of Us TV series broke records for the streaming service. Now, the Super Mario Bros film has dominated the box office and broken multiple records there.

As a result, many other gaming companies and IPs are looking to replicate the success of these franchises. The latest beloved gaming series to hint at an animated feature being the Crash Bandicoot series.

Article continues after ad

While Mario may be the big figurehead for the Nintendo brand, some could argue that Crash is the PlayStation equivalent. After dominating the space for the PS1 and PS2, the iconic character has been revitalized in recent years.

Crash Bandicoot devs hint at animated movie adaptation

In a new tweet promoting the upcoming Crash Team Rumble videogame, developer Toys For Bob expressed their desire to have Crash and company adapted for an animated feature.

“With the plumber boy’s incredible cinematic run, we think it’s time for Crash’s theatrical debut! What say you, @SonyAnimation?”

Article continues after ad

The comments section of the tweet is filled with fans calling on Sony to make the movie happen. One user tweeting out, “me, a grown ass man, pushing kids out of the way to get my ticket first.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another fan of the franchise commented, “Do it! Crash is LONG overdue for a movie and/or cartoon series!”

While this is just a rumor and hint at this stage, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if Sony or Toys for Bob speak out more about a potential Crash Bandicoot animated movie.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.