BMW and Fnatic partner up to produce bespoke Vision mouse

Fnatic and BMW has announced a new high-end, esports-focused mouse with each unit being unique to the player wielding it.

Major esport organization Fnatic has joined up with BMW to begin producing gaming mice that are custom-built for their League of Legends pro team. Each mouse is split into two parts, which Fnatic claims are bespoke for each player.

Fnatic/BMW

The method being used is 3D printing, which in the press release, Fnatic say they chose BMW to go on this journey due to the car manufacturer using it for over 25 years, as well as having their own esports division.

Each mouse will be printed to match the hand shape of the player, allowing them to play for longer without injury, and improve comfort for those long training sessions.

Fnatic/BMW

Fnatic has been conducting research with its players, gathering information on the needs and wants of each individual. This is then taken to the 3D printer, where a new shell is created and combined with Fnatic’s Bolt mouse. The Bolt is a lightweight gaming mouse, described as being designed with performance and durability in mind.

Quoted in the press release was Stefan Ponikva, Vice President of BMW Brand Communications and Experience. He said:

“The development project for the Fnatic x BMW Vision Mouse is a very good example of how we define our role in Esports. Our know-how should benefit the community, and contribute to the further development of the industry.

“Together with Fnatic, we are genuinely helping to improve the performance of professional gamers.”

Fnatic/BMW

Also quoted in the press release was Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov, a member of the Fnatic League of Legends team:

“To have the opportunity to use a mouse designed by BMW and Fnatic is awesome.

“The Fnatic x BMW Vision mouse is like nothing I’ve seen before. A mouse that fits only to your hand is unreal.”

Fnatic has no intention of bringing the BMW Vision mouse to the market any time soon, with the press release stating that they only will if there is public interest and through further testing.

It’s understandable that Fnatic and BMW have decided to avoid releasing this to the public just yet, due to the hefty amount of work that would need to be done to ensure the uniqueness of each mouse.