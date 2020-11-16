 Hylissang to ink new Fnatic deal, Rekkles future still in doubt - Dexerto
Hylissang to ink new Fnatic deal, Rekkles future still in doubt

Published: 16/Nov/2020 0:25

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Fnatic LEC Rekkles

Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov will be a Fnatic star for at least another year, with the Bulgarian signing a new contract extension, but it may be without lane duo Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson; the Swedish ADC has yet to settle on his LEC future.

Fnatic’s offseason has been rife with question marks. The organization’s League of Legends roster had a mixed 2020 season, crowned by a scintillating 3-2 slugfest against Worlds faves Top Esports in the sudden-death Shanghai quarter-finals.

Bot lane power-combo Hylissang and Rekkles are both off-contract on Nov. 16, and have been in negotiations since Worlds ended. 

Fnatic has also been looking to move on mid laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek, with Yasin ‘Nisqy’ Dinçer a likely replacement.

At least one half of Fnatic’s bot lane ⁠— widely regarded as one of the best pairings in League of Legends—will remain in orange and black for 2021 at least; Hylissang has reportedly inked a one-year contract extension.

The new deal will see him remain with the team until at least Nov. 2021, though he will again hit the League of Legends player market at the end of next season.

Fnatic fans will be hoping Hylissang and Rekkles stay together heading into 2021.
Riot Games
Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau and Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek have also signaled intentions to see out the final years of their Fnatic contracts.

This leaves just Rekkles yet to settle on his future in the LEC, or abroad. His long-term rival Luca ‘Perkz’ Perković has defected to North America to join LCS heavyweights Cloud9, a switch that leaves G2 Esports without a bot laner.

Rumors behind the scenes in Europe’s top-flight league is Rekkles could be G2’s number-one target. The move would be similar to their acquisition of Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther in early 2018.

Slotting the Swede into G2’s bot lane with Mikyx would be a straight upgrade for the eight-time LEC champs, and weaken arch-rivals Fnatic at the same time.

It would be a shock swap; Rekkles has been very vocal about his desire to retire at Fnatic. He said after Worlds he was “very interested” in “running it back” with the team in 2021. “We got a taste of how good this team can be.”

Rekkles becomes a free agent on Nov. 16, and has yet to re-sign with Fnatic.
Riot Games
In other League of Legends signing news, Counter Logic Gaming has picked up Broxah and Finn to lead their new-look LCS roster.

100 Thieves are also making moves; Nadeshot’s LoL roster is reportedly adding Golden Guardians duo FBI and Closer in a major signing coup.

Perhaps the biggest LCS switch outside of Perkz joining C9, however, is TSM signing PowerOfEvil to replace star-turned-coach Bjergsen; that deal will be locked when the League free agency trade window opens on Nov. 16.

Keep up with all the LoL offseason roster moves in Dexerto’s dedicated trade tracker.

Overwatch

Ex-Overwatch pro Seagull reveals strict OWL contract he refused to sign

Published: 15/Nov/2020 23:32

by Bill Cooney
Seagull Overwatch
The Overwatch League

Overwatch League seagull

Former Dallas Fuel star Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned has revealed the restrictive contract he and his teammates refused to sign from the Overwatch League, something that was always suspected to be a major issue.

Seagull was part of Team Envy, which were one of the most successful western Overwatch teams before becoming the Dallas Fuel when the OWL got started in 2017. He would stick around for the Inagural season, before retiring just after it ended in August 2018.

Now he’s come out and said that and his teammates from that squad, were asked to sign very strict contracts that basically controlled every aspect of their streams.

This didn’t all just come out of nowhere either — Seagull was replying to Call of Duty pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner’s complaints about his own streaming agreement.

“COD players aren’t alone on this one,” Seagull quoted Scump’s Tweet. “OWL players were given a set of streaming rules/policies at the player’s summit, to sign.”

 

These rules were incredibly restrictive according to the streamer, who said he and his teammates all walked away without inking the deal.

“Included were clauses signing away my rights to my streaming platform and the right to criticize the game ‘Overwatch,'” he continued. “My team did not sign, we walked.”

Obviously, Seagull and the rest of Envy did end up playing in the OWL during the 2018 season, but not before their contracts were apparently renegotiated.

Robert Paul / Blizzard
Since retiring Seagull has streamed on Twitch, and even still plays Overwatch from time to time.

It is a bit ironic that both pro Overwatch and Call of Duty players have similar complaints about how they’ve been treated by their respective leagues, which are both owned and operated by Activision Blizzard.

Each does have its own staff and they are separate entities for two different games, but you would think lessons learned in one esports league could maybe be applied to the other to avoid this exact kind of situation.

One of the most famous examples of a player running afoul of these streaming agreements has to be Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was heavily fined before being released by the Dallas Fuel in 2018 due to his on-stream behavior.

The Canadian may be having the last laugh though, as he’s become one of the most-viewed and highest-earning streamers on Twitch since.