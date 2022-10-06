Valve announces Steam Decks can be bought without a reservation

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Valve announced that since the company has ramped up production on Steam Decks, buyers no longer need to order through reservation.

Valve’s Steam Deck has been a massive success with fans — so much so that Valve previously had a substantial amount of backorders in line from customers.

As a result, the company announced it was “more than doubling” production of the handheld to try and meet the incredibly high demand.

Now, it seems those production efforts have paid off, as Valve announced that customers no longer need to put in a reservation to order a Steam Deck.

Customers no longer need to reserve Steam Decks

Valve also revealed that customers can now purchase the Steam Deck Docking Station following an indefinite delay.

The developer and publisher made the announcement through the official Steam Deck Twitter account on October 6, 2022.

To really hit home on how much Valve has ramped up production, they attached a brief video that showed dozens of Steam Decks rolling off the factory production line.

Additionally, the company revealed, that the Steam Deck’s Docking Station was finally available for purchase.

For those who may not know, the Docking Station essentially allows the Steam Deck to plug into larger displays, more peripherals, and introduces a wired internet connection to the handheld system.

The Docking Station includes a USB-C cable to the Steam Deck, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and 3 USB 3.1 ports.

Similarly, players can also buy the Docking Station straight from Valve without the need for a reservation, which will cost $89.00.

While it was clear that Valve was serious about pursuing the Steam Deck’s success given talks about the company already planning out iterative versions of the handheld, this increased production really solidified it.

As such, fans who’ve been holding off for the right moment to purchase the powerful handheld may finally have the perfect opportunity.