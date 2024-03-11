Lexar MicroSD price slashed by 44% in ultimate Steam Deck upgrade deal

Looking to upgrade your Steam Deck storage? This Lexar Play 1TB MicroSD is 44% off right now, making it the perfect upgrade to your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

Getting yourself a new handheld like the Steam Deck is no fun if you cannot install many games onto it. While the new OLED version comes in sizes up to 1TB, what if you want more? With installation sizes for AAA titles ballooning, you may quickly run out of space, even if you already have the biggest model.

Luckily, the Steam Deck has a MicroSD card slot, which can easily be used to expand storage even further, with minimal impact on loading times. This deal on a 1TB Lexar Play MicroSD slashes 44% off the MSRP, meaning that you can save an absolute bundle if you’re looking for the most storage for your handheld.

The ultimate Steam Deck upgrade

The Steam Deck is such a versatile machine, that it almost demands more storage. With options like EmuDeck, Decky Loader, and more on the table, it’s easy to fill your storage space up. It’s worth noting that the more games you have installed, the more shader cache storage you will need on your device, too.

While there are some 2TB MicroSDs starting to hit the market, they’re not quite at this level of value yet, so this might be your best choice if you are on a budget, and looking for some extra room to cram your handheld with more games, applications and more.

Just remember, the Steam Deck can pretty much function as a standalone PC, so if you are looking to use it in Desktop mode for other applications outside of gaming, upgrading your storage is pretty much mandatory, especially if you are using it on a daily basis. Just equip yourself with an additional dock, and you should be ready to go.

