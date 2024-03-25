1.5TB MicroSD card price crashes even further in Steam Deck storage bargain

Looking for a Steam Deck storage upgrade? Amazon has you covered with a 1.5TB MicroSD card from SanDisk available at its lowest price ever.

As PC games continue to grow in size, the Valve Steam Deck’s internal storage holds increasingly fewer games. Sure, you could upgrade the SSD yourself, but a more user-friendly way to add storage to your handheld is through a MicroSD card.

Amazon has you covered with a 1.5TB MicroSD from SanDisk that is available at its lowest price ever.

As of writing, the biggest SSD that Valve offers inside the Steam Deck is 1TB. It may be big enough for some, but many may find themselves quickly filling it up with the latest AAA titles.

Luckily, you can add more storage easily with a massive MicroSD card, and SanDisk’s 1.5TB is among the most popular to purchase.

It comes with massive specs as well, with a read speed of up to 150MB/s, which is plenty to quickly load the latest titles like South Park: Snow Day and Horizon Forbidden West’s PC release.

The card works great with other handhelds like the Nintendo Switch and Asus ROG Ally as well, as nearly every device released in the last few years offers support for 2TB or more of storage via the MicroSD slot.

If you need even more storage after adding a massive MicroSD card, you can check out our guide on how to upgrade the internal SSD.

