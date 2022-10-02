Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake reportedly in the works five years after original launch

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Sony is reportedly working on a new version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5, either a full-fledged remake or a simpler remaster, just five years on from the original release on the PlayStation 4.

We now appear to be in the age of rapid remakes. Just nine years removed from the original Last of Us release on PS3, Naughty Dog recently rolled out The Last of Us Part 1 Remake for PS5 to much criticism. Now, it appears that strategy is being adopted for another of Sony’s blockbuster first-party franchises in the Horizon series.

Horizon Zero Dawn, the 2017 open-world title from Guerrilla Games, is reportedly being touched up for a rerelease on the latest hardware, according to MP1st and soon corroborated by other prominent industry insiders like Tom Henderson and Lance McDonald.

For the time being, it remains unclear just what to expect from this new iteration. Details are murky as to whether this build will be a full remake akin to The Last of Us Part 1, or a less intricate remaster at a lower price point.

Sources did however inform MP1st that the project is set to “improve lighting, overhaul textures,” in incorporate “better animations with new character models.” This is allegedly being done to more closely align the original with its sequel Horizon Forbidden West.

Guerrilla Games Horizon Zero Dawn launched in 2017 and its sequel, Forbidden West, arrived in early 2022.

Moreover, the report states a range of accessibility features from the follow-up will also be rolled back into this new version of the original, allowing more players to enjoy Aloy’s first chapter.

Given it’s seemingly still early days yet, there’s no telling when this new iteration may launch. However, with Horizon 2074 now in active development, as Netflix adapts the first game into a live-action series, there’s a good chance Sony intends to drop this PS5 remake or remaster in close proximity.

Just how expensive this new version will be, is also a mystery for now. Depending on the scope of the project, we could see anything from a free update, a small fee for existing owners, or a full premium rerelease no different from The Last of Us Part 1. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details emerge.