Samsung Galaxy S25’s next-gen Exynos chip rumored to outperform Snapdragon rival

It seems like Samsung’s Exynos chips are here to stay. The Galaxy S25 series could debut with the Exynos 2500 chip, which is reported to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips.

Business Korea, citing industry insiders, claims the Exynos 2500 may surpass its competitor, Qualcomm’s fourth-generation Snapdragon 8, in aspects such as power efficiency.

Both Samsung‘s Exynos 2500 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be based on a 3nm process. The former will be manufactured by Samsung Foundry, while the latter by TSMC. Business Korea says the reason behind the Exynos 2500’s superior performance is Samsung’s technological advantage with its GAA technology.

The second-generation 3nm process node used in the Exynos 2500 employs GAA transistors, which limit energy wastage and boost performance. On the other hand, TSMC’s production of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 sticks with the older FinFET transistor design in its second-generation 3nm process.

For those unaware, Samsung brought back the Exynos chip with the Galaxy S24 series after skipping it for the S23 series. The Exynos 2400 powering the S24 series is claimed to be better than previous Exynos chips.

The Exnynos 2400-powered S24 scores an average of 2,147 and 6,738 respectively for its single and multi-core tests, versus the 2,235 and 6,922 scores of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 sibling. While Snapdragon is still more powerful, Exynos is closing the gap.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 series, like the S24 before it, might still offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in certain regions. However, rumors are swirling that Samsung flagship phones down the line could be all Exynos.

One particularly bold rumor claims Samsung will ditch Snapdragon entirely for the Galaxy S25 lineup, only using their own Exynos chips. This same rumor suggests Snapdragon would be exclusive to the folding Galaxy Z phones in 2025, while the Galaxy A series in that year would be a mix of Exynos and MediaTek processors.