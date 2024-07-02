Xiaomi 15 specs leak suggests a potentially worthy Galaxy S25 rival

Smartphone maker Xiaomi might beat the other Android smartphone makers by introducing a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

For years, Samsung has been the first to release a phone with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. However, in the past few years, Chinese smartphone makers, especially Xiaomi, have been the first to the podium.

This time again, there could be a déjà vu moment. As Samsung prepares its Galaxy S25 lineup for a launch early next year, the rumor mills suggest that the Xiaomi 15 lineup is also preparing for a debut of its own.

The Xiaomi 15 lineup is expected to have a vanilla and Pro variant. Known Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station, says the Xiaomi 15 will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC (system on chip). This would also be true for the Pro variant, though he hasn’t explicitly mentioned the leak.

According to the leaker, the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will have a flat display with 1.5k or FHD+ resolution, a large 50 MP primary camera with a wide aperture, and an ultrasonic display fingerprint scanner. He also explains that the phone will support wireless charging and a “lighter body.”

While his post doesn’t talk about the Xiaomi 15 Pro, it will likely be a beefed-up version of the Xiaomi 15. We expect the flagship model to have a QHD+ display and a more powerful camera specification apart from other features.

Xiaomi Xiaomi 14 Ultra

An earlier report, courtesy of a Chinese tipster Experience More, suggested that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will have two different 50MP sensors.

According to the leak, the primary sensor on this phone will be an unreleased OmniVision 1-inch sensor – OV50K. If true, this would be a massive upgrade from the OVX9000 sensor present in the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The secondary sensor will likely be a telephoto sensor powered by a Sony IMX882 camera, replacing the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 present in its predecessor.

Xiaomi updated its flagship lineup of phones in October in China which followed with a global release at the MWC.

Where specs are concerned, the Xiaomi 15 lineup could give tough competition to Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones. However, the limited availability of Xiaomi phones in Western countries could be a hassle if you’re looking for a Galaxy S25 alternative.

