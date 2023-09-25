iPhone 15 users report overheating issues making it “almost too hot to touch”

These gaming capabilities were only discussed in the iPhone 15 Pro segment of the presentation meaning other models may not have them.

iPhone 15 users are reporting that their devices are overheating when charging, making it “almost too hot to touch” in the process.

The iPhone 15 officially launched for preorder just a few days after the September 12 reveal and began hitting customers’ hands just 10 days later.

Users quickly began sharing unique ways to program the new Action Button, while others warned of a bug in the device’s setup.

Now, users are reporting an issue with overheating while charging with one person saying their phone becomes “almost too hot to touch.”

Users report iPhone 15 overheating issue

Over the weekend following the public launch of the iPhone 15, users took to Twitter/X to share their concerns about the device while charging.

9to5Mac’s Ian Zelbo took to X to share that his iPhone 15 Pro Max is “almost too hot to touch” while fast charging.

“I thought people were overexaggerating but no this isn’t great,” he said.

In the thread, he shared that the heat lines up perfectly with the phone’s logic board and that the device began cooling down after reaching 70% battery charge.

Ian mentioned: “Past 70% battery percentage it seems to have cooled down significantly (still hot but comfortable in the hand). 25-60% was the worst by far.”

Another user replied that he’s heard the same complaint from five other people that it overheats while charging and gaming.

“I have heard this from 5 people already. And gaming too,” they said.

However, plenty of others have reported no issues. One user says that he’s gotten over 30 hours of battery life on his 15 Pro Max and hasn’t overheated one bit.

“30 hours (and counting) of battery life on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max is a welcomed upgrade from the absolutely chalked 14 Pro battery. No overheating so far either,” he said.

We’ll have to wait to see how widespread the overheating issue becomes as more people get their hands on the device.

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more Tech news and other stories surrounding the iPhone 15.